Zac Dalpe to Represent Monsters, North Division at 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic Presented by MGM Springfield
January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that the team's leading scorer, center Zac Dalpe, will represent Cleveland and the AHL's North Division at the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield January 27th and 28th at MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA, home of the Atlantic Division's Springfield Thunderbirds. Dalpe, the Monsters' leader in goals (14, 1st), points (27, T1st), power-play goals (4, T1st) and game-winning goals (2, T1st) this season, serves as one of Cleveland's assistant captains.
A 6'2", 194 lb. right-handed native of Paris, ON, Dalpe, 29, was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (45th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. In 28 appearances for the Monsters this season, Dalpe supplied 14-13-27 with 29 penalty minutes and a +4 rating and added 0-1-1 with a +1 rating in one appearance for the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets in 2018-19. In 141 career NHL appearances spanning parts of nine seasons from 2010-18 for Carolina, the Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild and Columbus, Dalpe registered 12-13-25 with 36 penalty minutes and a -30 rating.
In 333 career AHL appearances spanning parts of ten seasons from 2010-18 for the Albany River Rats, Charlotte Checkers, Utica Comets, Rochester Americans, Iowa Wild and Cleveland, Dalpe registered 122-120-242 with 162 penalty minutes and a +5 rating. Prior to his professional career, Dalpe logged 34-36-70 with 44 penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 76 NCAA appearances for Ohio State University spanning two seasons from 2008-10.
Dalpe will compete alongside his North Division teammates in the 2019 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, January 27th featuring the following events: Puck Control Relay, Fastest Skater, Rapid Fire, Hardest Shot, Accuracy Shooting, Pass and Score and Breakway Relay. Then, on Monday, January 28th, the AHL's Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony will give way to the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge featuring a three-on-three round-robin tournament pitting the AHL's four divisions against one another.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday home clash vs. the Utica Comets with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 1:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters center Zac Dalpe
