Batherson Named to AHL All-Star Classic

January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Belleville Senators rookie forward Drake Batherson has been named to the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield.

The 20-year-old is second in scoring for the Sens having registered eight goals and 25 points in only 21 games this season. Batherson is fourth in AHL rookie scoring and has the second best point per game ratio (1.19) for rookies in the league and owns the best ratio for players who have played in more than five games. His nine power play points are tied for the third on the Senators while his seven power play assists are second most.

"It's a huge honour for me," Batherson said. "To represent the organization as a whole in Belleville and for myself is a great opportunity. I'm looking forward to a fun weekend in Springfield. I've never been to anything like this before so it should be fun."

The New Minas, N.S., native also made his NHL debut this season with Ottawa where he scored in his debut against Detroit. In 17 games with Ottawa, Batherson has three goals and five assists.

"It's certainly well earned," Senators head coach Troy Mann said. "This is my ninth year in the AHL and he is definitely one of the better forward prospects I've been around. What I love about Drake is his compete and his love for the game of hockey and he's got a very bright future ahead of him."

Batherson becomes the first Senators rookie to be named an All-Star and the second player in franchise history, joining Gabriel Gagne.

The 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield takes place in Springfield, Mass., Jan 27-28.

The AHL's All-Stars will be divided into four teams, one representing each of the league's four divisions, for the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 28. The teams will participate in a round-robin 3-on-3 tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.

2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield rosters:

Atlantic Division

BRI - Sebastian Aho, Michael Dal Colle

CHA - Trevor Carrick, Janne Kuokkanen

HFD - John Gilmour

HER - Vitek Vanecek

LV - Greg Carey, Colin McDonald ("C")

PRO - Ryan Fitzgerald

SPR - Henrik Borgstrom, Sam Montembeault

WBS - Ethan Prow

North Division

BEL - Drake Batherson

BNG - Mackenzie Blackwood, John Quenneville

CLE - Zac Dalpe

LAV - Alex Belzile

RCH - Lawrence Pilut, Zach Redmond

SYR - Cory Conacher, Connor Ingram

TOR - Trevor Moore, Calle Rosen

UTI - Reid Boucher

Central Division

CHI - Erik Brannstrom, Daniel Carr, Brandon Pirri

GR - Chris Terry

IA - Kaapo Kahkonen, Cal O'Reilly

MB - Mason Appleton

MIL - Matt Donovan

RFD - Andrew Campbell ("C"), Collin Delia

SA - Jordan Kyrou

TEX - Denis Gurianov

Pacific Division

BAK - Joe Gambardella

COL - Andrew Agozzino, Pavel Francouz

ONT - Sheldon Rempal, Sean Walker

SD - Troy Terry

SJ - Josef Korenar, Jacob Middleton, Francis Perron

STK - Curtis Lazar

TUC - TBA

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.