Syracuse Crunch Assign Olivier Archambault to Orlando Solar Bears

January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have assigned forward Olivier Archambault to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Archambault, 25, has skated in seven games with the Crunch this season, posting three assists after returning from injury in November. He appeared in 29 games with the Crunch last season, recording 18 points (10g, 8a). He also played in 12 games with the San Jose Barracuda, earning two goals and three assists, and posted 31 points (13g, 18a) with a plus-12 rating in 19 games with the Allen Americans of the ECHL.

The Le Gardeur, Quebec native has played in 88 career AHL games with the Crunch, Barracuda, Iowa Wild and Hamilton Bulldogs accumulating 37 points (17g, 20a) and 70 penalty minutes. He has totaled 145 points (71g, 74a) in 142 career ECHL contests with the Americans, South Carolina Stingrays, Quad City Mallards and Alaska Aces.

Archambault was originally selected in the fourth round, 108th overall, by the Montreal Canadiens at the 2011 NHL Draft.

