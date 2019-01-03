Alex Belzile to Represent the Rocket at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic

LAVAL - Forward Alex Belzile will represent the Laval Rocket at the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield, to be held on January 27th and 28th at MassMutual Center, in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Belzile earns All-Star recognition for the very first time in his professional career. The native of St-Eloi, QC has had an impressive first half of the season, notching six goals and 20 assists, for 26 points, in 35 games, which ranks him first amongst Rocket players. Belzile's 20 assists also place him among the leaders in this category in the American Hockey League. On his way to his most productive season in the AHL, Belzile is only eight points shy of his personal-best of 34 points, a feat accomplished last season while sporting the San Antonio Rampage colours.

