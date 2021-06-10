Rocket Agree to Terms on a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract with Justin Ducharme

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced on Thursday that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way AHL contract (2021-22) with Quebec-born forward Justin Ducharme.

Ducharme, 21, completed his junior hockey career last season with the Val-d'Or Foreurs in the QMJHL, where he amassed 18 goals and 11 assists in 28 games. The 6-foot, 183-pound forward recorded three goals and five assists in 15 playoff games, helping his team to reach the President's Cup final.

A native of Mirabel, QC, Ducharme also sported the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and the Chicoutimi Saguenéens colors from 2016 to 2020. In 199 games with the Titan, Saguenéens and Foreurs, the left winger collected 132 points (75 goals, 57 assists) and served 141 penalty minutes.

