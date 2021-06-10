Flames, Heat Announce Staff Changes

June 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have named Kirk Muller as associate coach and Cail MacLean, head coach of the Stockton Heat from 2018-19 through 2020-21, as assistant coach.

Muller has an extensive coaching resume that started as an assistant coach with Montreal for five seasons from 2006-07 until 2010-11. He went on to become Carolina's head coach in 2011-12 through 2013-14. He spent two seasons as an assistant with St. Louis in 2014-15 before returning to Montreal in 2016-17 as an associate coach where he recently concluded his tenure in February of the 2020-21 season.

The Kingston, Ontario native played 19 NHL seasons starting in 1984-85 with time spent in New Jersey, Montreal, New York Islanders, Toronto, Florida and retired in Dallas at the conclusion of the 2002-03 season. The second overall pick in the 1984 Draft by New Jersey played 1349 career games, was a six time all-star and was an instrumental member of the Montreal Canadiens 1993 Stanley Cup championship team.

MacLean, undertakes his first NHL coaching position following three seasons as the head coach of Calgary's AHL affiliate in Stockton during which time he guided the Heat to a record of 72-65-16. The 2020-21 season marked MacLean's eighth season within the Flames organization, having served as an assistant coach with the Abbotsford Heat from 2011-2013, two seasons as the head coach with the ECHL Adirondack Thunder and one season as an assistant in Stockton prior to becoming Stockton's head coach in 2018-19. Prior to embarking on his coaching career, the native of Nova Scotia, had an 11-year, 747-game playing career in the AHL, IHL and ECHL.

Muller and MacLean will join Darryl Sutter's staff that includes assistant coach Ryan Huska, goaltender coach Jason Labarbera and video coach Jamie Pringle.

Former assistant coaches Ray Edwards and Martin Gelinas will not return to the coaching staff. Edwards will resume his previous role in player development while Gelinas will also transition to player development operations.

Additionally, Heat assistant coach Domenic Pittis, who served in that capacity since the 2015-16 season, has accepted the role of Director of Hockey at St. Mary's High School in Stockton.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.