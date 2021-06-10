Penguins Sign Forward Jamie Devane

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Jamie Devane to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Devane, 30, previously played for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the 2019-20 season. That year, Devane registered four goals and five assists for nine points in 36 games. He also led the Penguins with 82 penalty minutes.

Last season, the native of Mississauga, Ontario played for the San Diego Gulls. In 26 games with the Gulls, Devane scored one goal.

Drafted in the third round (68th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Devane has suited up in 380 total pro games spread across the ECHL, AHL and NHL. In 366 career AHL games, Devane has earned 25 goals, 32 assists, 57 points and 712 penalty minutes for the Penguins, Gulls, Toronto Marlies, Milwaukee Admirals, Stockton Heat and Ontario Reign.

