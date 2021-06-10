Monsters Celebrate Fifth Anniversary of Calder Cup Championship

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will continue to pay tribute to Friday's five-year anniversary of winning the 2016 Calder Cup throughout the month of June highlighting moments starting with the Calder Cup Finals and the Monsters Championship Plaza Party, to fan memories and the Championship Parade alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Monsters Team Shop will offer a limited-edition Calder Cup 5th Anniversary Collection with specialty themed items including a hooded sweatshirt, t-shirt, and puck emblazoned with a new commemorative logo. Monsters Hockey Club Members will have early access to the collection starting today followed by General Public access on Friday, June 11, at 11 a.m. The Anniversary Collection and all other Monsters merchandise items will be available online while supplies last at monstersteamshop.com.

Fans will be able to relive all the exciting moments through the Monsters social media channels and share their own memories from the historic run while getting the chance to win exclusive giveaways. Items include replica Championship rings, Calder Cup figurines, original Faceoff Magazines from the Cup-clinching Game 4, and Oliver Bjorkstrand bobbleheads depicting the forward's memorable celebration after scoring the goal that supplied Cleveland with the 2016 Calder Cup and the city's first professional hockey championship since 1964.

