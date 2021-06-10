Max Martin Returns to Texas on AHL Deal

June 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars defenseman Max Martin

(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall) Texas Stars defenseman Max Martin(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced that defenseman Max Martin has re-signed with the team on an AHL contract for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Martin, 21, played nine games with Texas in his first professional season and logged three points (1-2=3). The defender made his pro debut on Mar. 16, 2021 against Colorado and later scored his first goal on May 6, 2021 against Tucson as part of a two-point performance.

The 6-foot, 195-pound blue liner skated in 57 games for the Kamloops Blazers in 2019-20 and amassed a career-high 58 points (14-44=58). He finished fifth on the roster and fifth among all WHL defensemen in points. The blueliner paced all WHL defensemen with 28 power play assists and ranked second among all skaters in the league. With his help, Kamloops ended the season first in the WHL's B.C. Division. He previously competed in the 2019 Memorial Cup Tournament after capturing the 2019 WHL Championship with the Prince Albert Raiders. Martin finished the 2018-19 regular season with 41 points (6-35=41) in 59 games.

The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba began his WHL career in 2015 and played five years in the league. Across those seasons with Kamloops, Prince Albert, and the Prince George Cougars, Martin logged 164 points (36-128=164) in 271 games in addition to nine points (1-8=9) in 29 postseason games.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.