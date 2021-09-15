Laval Rocket Announce Broadcast Schedule for the 2021-22 Season

September 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release







LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today their broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 season in conjunction with the start of the Montreal Canadiens' rookie camp in Brossard.

For the fifth season in team history, the Rocket will offer unprecedented broadcast programming of its games to hockey fans in Quebec, who can once again turn to RDS, 91.9 Sports, and TSN 690, the club's early media partners, to closely follow the progress of future Canadiens. Much to the delight of fans, the team's broadcasters will present the largest number of Rocket games since the team's relocation to Laval. The new season kicks off on October 15 with the opening game presented by Bell. For the occasion, the three networks will present the much-anticipated return of the Rocket to Place Bell.

"There is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm for hockey in Quebec following the Canadiens' incredible playoff run and the Rocket's division championship last season. Hockey fans have come to know and enjoy AHL hockey, thanks in large part to the excellent coverage of the Rocket offered by RDS, 91.9 Sports and TSN 690 during our tenure at Place Bell. The growing audience shows a keen interest in our team and our players. With that in mind, we are thrilled with this enhanced broadcast schedule presented by our partners. Their coverage really helps forge a strong bond with our fans while bringing them closer to the team," said Groupe CH President, Sports and Entertainment, France Margaret Bélanger.

RDS is going all out for this fifth year of collaboration with the Canadiens' AHL affiliate. In fact, the network will double the number of games presented and broadcast all 36 Rocket home games on their platforms. Last season, the Rocket games on RDS delivered the best ratings ever for the club, as some of the games aired reached an average audience of over 100,000 viewers.[1] Once again, Stéphane Leroux and Bruno Gervais will serve as play-by-play announcer and color analyst, respectively, while experts François-Étienne Corbin, Patrick Friolet, Jasmin Leroux and Daphnée Malboeuf will continue to offer in-depth interviews, reports on the Rocket, and news updates on the American Hockey League.

"We are thrilled to offer Canadiens fans the opportunity to watch the organization's top prospects by showing all Rocket home games on RDS platforms," said Domenic Vannelli, Vice President, Production, RDS. "Audience results are a testament to the importance of this natural association, and we are proud to be a part of expanding the Rocket fan base to more hockey fans."

The Rocket and 91.9 Sports also announced a new three-year partnership to broadcast every game on Montreal's only all-sports French radio station. The voice of the Rocket, play-by-play announcer Anthony Marcotte, will return behind the microphone to call Rocket games both at home and on the road. Moreover, the duo of Sean Campbell and JP O'Connor, himself an AHL alumnus, will be busier than ever this season as TSN 690 will now feature a comprehensive schedule of Rocket home games, available live on the radio and through the station's digital platforms.

"We are very excited to renew this partnership for three more seasons with the Laval Rocket. This represents a mark of confidence in 91.9 Sports, and our listeners who follow the Canadiens' prospects will certainly be delighted with the news of the Rocket's return to our station," said Yves Bombardier, program director for 91.9 Sports.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Laval Rocket to be the team's English-language radio home. The Rocket have both a passionate fan base and a roster of exciting young players, and we can't wait to showcase them all season long," said Chris Bury, program director for TSN 690.

Fans won't miss a beat with the expanded broadcast offer from the club's media partners as the Rocket look to repeat last season's success which culminated with the Canadian Division title. The new edition will mark the debut of new head coach,Jean-François Houle,who accepted a three-year deal with Laval. Led by a solid group of veterans, the squad also boasts talented prospects who all represent important pieces of the Canadiens' future. To keep track of the Rocket's broadcast schedule on 91.9 Sports, RDS, and TSN 690, fans can check the official Rocket website at rocketlaval.com in the schedule section.

The complete AHL calendar for the 2021-22 season and the team's promotional calendar, including the various theme nights at Place Bell, are available on all Rocket platforms. Information on ticket sales is available at rocketlaval.com or by phone at 1-855-595-2200.

[1] Source : Numeris, PQ Franco, Saison 2021 (12 février au 17 mai 2021), vs saison 2015-16 à 2019-20, T2+, Lu-Di 2h-2h, RDS, AMM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.