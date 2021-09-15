Iowa Wild Announces 2021-22 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are now on sale to the general public.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.

Wild 365 Members with questions about their tickets can also contact the Iowa Wild office at 515-564-8700 or email at tickets@iowawild.com.

The Iowa Wild home opener at Wells Fargo Arena is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. against the Rockford IceHogs. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter (@IAWILD) and on Instagram (@iowawild) or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild.

For more information regarding theme nights, giveaways and other promotional items head to www.iowawild.com/games to see our promotional schedule.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

