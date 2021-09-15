Iowa Wild Announces Time Change to January 15 Home Game
September 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today a time change to the Saturday, Jan. 15 home game vs. Chicago. Puck drop is now scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. CT against Chicago at Wells Fargo Arena.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 15, 2021
- Penguins Reveal 2021-22 Promotional Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Iowa Wild Announces 2021-22 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now - Iowa Wild
- Bears Announce Ticket Information, Key Promotional Dates for 2021-22 Season - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Wild Announces Time Change to January 15 Home Game - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.