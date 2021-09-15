Penguins Reveal 2021-22 Promotional Schedule

September 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today their promotions and theme nights for their upcoming 2021-22 regular season.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will bring back a pair of familiar promotions from previous seasons, featuring the return of Kids Sundays as well as Fan Fridays.

The Penguins will host five Kids Free Sundays, during which all children ages 14 and under can attend for free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Additionally, two Sunday home games will be presented by Knoebels Amusement Park, where kids 14 and under will receive a $5 ride book compliments of Knoebels.

All Friday home games will feature $2 domestic drafts available from the time doors open until 7:30 p.m. After the New Year, Fan Fridays will also include $16 lower-bowl seating in addition to the discount on domestic drafts.

Theme nights for the Penguins include Teddy Bear Toss, Pink in the Rink, Star Wars Night and Marvel Night, among others.

All dates and times are subject to change.

Individual tickets to all 38 of the Penguins' regular-season home games will go on sale to the general public today, Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 12:00 p.m.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, or by contacting the Penguins front office directly at (570) 208-7367.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will open its 2021-22 regular-season schedule at home against their PA Turnpike rival, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, on Oct. 16. The Penguins' full schedule can be found at wbspenguins.com.

All tickets for Penguins home games this season will be distributed digitally.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2021-22 season are already on sale now.Â Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook andÂ Premium SeatingÂ plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

