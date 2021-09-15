Bears Announce Ticket Information, Key Promotional Dates for 2021-22 Season

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced single game ticket information and key promotional dates for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Single game tickets to all October and November home games, including Hershey's Oct. 10 preseason game at GIANT Center, will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to buy online and save- All season long, guests may enjoy the lowest ticket prices and save big when they purchase tickets online for Hershey Bears home games. Fans who purchase online prior to the start of the new season can enjoy special pricing, including select $12 seats in the 200 Level and $19 seats in the 100 Level.

Single game tickets for Hershey Bears home games in December-April will go on sale to the public at later dates. Further information will be communicated via HersheyBears.com.

An exclusive Season Ticket Holder presale to purchase tickets to all Hershey Bears home games (October-April) will take place on Monday, Sept. 20 and Tuesday, Sept. 21. Further information will be communicated to Season Ticket Holders.

The puck drops on the Bears 2021-22 season with Opening Night versus the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. That evening will be PNC Bank Magnet Schedule Night for the first 8,000 fans as the Bears welcome a full crowd back to GIANT Center for the first time in nearly 600 days.

Key promotional schedule dates early in the season include Hometown Heroes Night on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Sunday, Nov. 21, featuring a post-game jersey auction and a rally towel giveaway for all fans, courtesy of Penn State Health. The club's annual Thanksgiving Eve game returns on Wednesday, Nov. 24 with the fan-favorite Sara Lee & Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot Night.

The club's promotional schedule includes the world-famous GIANT Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, Jan. 22. During the GIANT Teddy Bear Toss, all fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals to the game to toss on the ice after the Bears score their first goal. All items collected will be donated to local charities. The Bears are the Teddy Bear Toss world-record holders, collecting 45,650 stuffed animals during the club's event in 2019.

The Bears will also host three Hersheypark Pass Nights during the 2021-22 season, with dates set for Sunday, Jan. 23, Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Wednesday, Mar. 2. All fans in attendance those nights will receive a Hersheypark pass valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2022.

An additional date for fans to circle on the calendar is Wednesday, Mar. 23, as the Bears will host UGI Matt Moulson Bobblehead Night. The first 4,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of the Bears' captain.

The latest Bears promotional schedule is available at HersheyBears.com. All promotional nights are subject to change, and additional promotional nights may be added at later dates.

