Rocket Announce 2021-22 Season Schedule

July 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release







LAVAL - The Laval Rocket and the American Hockey League announced on Friday the team's full schedule for the 2021-22 season. For the fifth campaign of his history, the Rocket will play a 72-game season and will be back at Place Bell to play its home games.

For the second year in a row, the Belleville Senators will be the visitors for the opening game presented by Bell, which will take place on October 15. It will be a special night as the Rocket will reunite with its fans for the first time since March 11, 2020, when they beat those same Senators 3-0. The rivalry between the two clubs has never been stronger as it is right now after they both played in the Canadian division in 2021, resulting in several close games and a lot of physical play. The Rocket maintained an 8-3 record against Belleville last season.

"It will be quite an evening in Laval on October 15. We are very excited to welcome our fans to Place Bell to cheer on the Rocket in person for the first time in over a year and a half. Despite the distance, we have felt their support throughout the past season and with the success the club enjoyed, I cannot imagine what Place Bell might have looked like in the playoffs. It will also be an ideal opportunity for new players to experience a Rocket game with thousands of fans going wild in the building. After a full season playing at the Bell Centre, the Rocket can't wait to reconnect with its fans, who contribute year after year to the team's success, "said Sébastien Vaillant, Director of Marketing and Events for the Rocket.

Several new features are appearing in the Rocket calendar this year. First, the 2021-22 season has a total of 72 games and will see the Rocket take on opponents they have never played before in their history. First, the Texas Stars will be visiting Place Bell on December 1st and 3rd. Conversely, the Rocket will travel to Lone Star State on Jan. 28-29, 2022, to battle for victory with the Dallas Stars' affiliate club. These four encounters will mark the first-ever duels between the two teams since the Rocket joined the AHL. In addition, the Abbotsford Canucks, the Vancouver Canucks' new affiliate club, will be at Place Bell on March 4 and 5, 2022, before hosting the Rocket in their own rink on April 2 and 3, 2022. Laval will complete their regular schedule on April 23, when the Rocket will visit Syracuse to face the Crunch.

The 2021-22 season of the Laval Rocket will also mark the debut of the new head coach of the team, Jean-François Houle, who accepted a three-year contract with Laval last week after spending the last six seasons as assistant coach of the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL. With nearly 20 years of experience as a coach at the university, junior and professional levels, Houle will be supported behind the bench by Kelly Buchberger, a former two-time Stanley Cup champion and experienced coach at the NHL and the AHL levels, among others.

With a historic 2021 season that concluded with a division championship, the Rocket are now more ready than ever to cement their status as a Calder Cup contender. Led by seasoned veterans such as Alex Belzile, Laurent Dauphin, Corey Schueneman, Xavier Ouellet among others, the team is also full of promising propects like Ryan Poehling, Jesse Ylönen, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Cayden Primeau who all represent important pieces of the Canadiens future.

In addition, the Rocket have also announced that the official sale of the "Choose your 10" and "Choose your 6" packages will start very shortly and details will be announced soon. These custom-made packages allow fans to design their own fully personalized hockey schedule by selecting games of their choice, starting at just $ 17 per game.

Another great option for fans, the Victory mini plan is back starting at $ 114 for the season. Those who select this plan will be given a free ticket to a subsequent Wednesday game each time the Rocket wins a game among the six predetermined games. That means, for the price of six games, fans could see up to 12 regular season games. More wins, more fun!

The full AHL schedule for the 2021-2022 season is available on all Rocket platforms, and the full promotional schedule, including the Rocket's famous themed nights, will be announced later in the summer. Information on ticket sales is available at www.rocketlaval.com or by phone at 1-855-595-2200.

