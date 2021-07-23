Abbotsford Canucks Announce Inaugural Season Schedule

Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today their complete 68-game schedule for their inaugural 2021.22 AHL season, including 34 home games to be played at the Abbotsford Centre.

The Canucks will start the season on a three-game road trip beginning Saturday, October 16 against the Bakersfield Condors before heading to Ontario, CA, for two contests versus the Reign.

The club's highly anticipated inaugural home opener will take place the following week on Friday, October 22 as part of a two-game series against the Henderson Silver Knights. Abbotsford will then host Ontario for a two-game set to close out their inaugural homestand before heading back out on the road.

As the newest member of the AHL's Pacific Division, Abbotsford will play all eight teams in their division either four times (Colorado, Tucson, Henderson) or eight times each (Bakersfield, Ontario, Stockton, San Jose, San Diego). Abbotsford's schedule also includes interdivisional play, with the Canucks facing off against the Manitoba Moose (8 games), Laval Rocket (4 games) and Toronto Marlies (4 games) during the regular season.

The holiday season will be highlighted by a back-to-back series against the Tucson Roadrunners at the Abbotsford Centre from December 22-23, while the Canucks will ring in the New Year in Abbotsford on Friday, January 7 vs the Bakersfield Condors.

The Canucks' longest homestand of the season will be six games from Tuesday, March 29 to Saturday, April 9, during which the team will play a pair of games each against Toronto, Laval, and San Diego.

Ticket information for all home games will be released soon. Fans can still secure priority access to tickets for the 2021.22 season by placing a fully refundable $25 deposit at abbotsford.canucks.com.

Schedule breakdown by month:

October - 7 games (4 home, 3 road)

November - 9 games (5 home, 4 road)

December - 12 games (5 home, 7 road)

January - 9 games (4 home, 5 road)

February - 9 games (6 home, 3 road)

March - 14 games (6 home, 8 road)

April - 8 games (4 home, 4 road)

