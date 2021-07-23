Toronto Marlies Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule

The Toronto Marlies announced today their 72-game schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 regular season. Toronto opens their 17th season hosting the Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg) in back-to-back games beginning on Saturday, October 16. The Marlies will conclude their regular season on Sunday, April 24 at home against the Belleville Senators (Ottawa).

Following the AHL's decision to implement a unified schedule beginning in 2022-23, Toronto has opted to play 72 games as of this season.

2021-22 Toronto Marlies Regular Season Schedule

The Marlies will face each of the four Canadian AHL clubs, including the Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver). The club's matchup against Abbotsford in its inaugural season will mark Toronto's first time playing against a current member of the Pacific Division.

Fans that are looking to be first in line to return to Coca-Cola Coliseum are encouraged to visit Marlies.ca to purchase a Marlies 2021-22 Can't Wait List deposit. This deposit will provide first access to Season Ticket Membership seat locations and benefits when they are made available at a later date.

For more information on flex packages, group and single-game tickets, register to become a Marlies Insider and be the first to hear about Marlies ticket information and team news.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 132 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster in 2020-21 featured 18 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Frederik Andersen, Adam Brooks, Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Alex Galchenyuk, Justin Holl, Michael Hutchinson, Zach Hyman, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, Stefan Noesen, William Nylander, Nic Petan, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, Calle Rosén, Scott Sabourin and Rasmus Sandin.

SCHEDULE NOTES

Longest home stand: Four games - October 16 to 24, March 17 to 23, April 6 to 16

Longest road stretch: Eight games - January 15 to February 3

Busiest month: March - 13 games (seven home, six road)

Busiest home months: March - seven games

Busiest road months: January - nine games

Busiest day of the week: Saturday - 24 games (12 home, 12 road)

TORONTO MARLIES 2021-22 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

BY MONTH

OCT NOV DEC JAN FEB MAR APR

Home 5 4 6 3 6 7 5

Away 2 5 6 9 3 6 5

Total 7 9 12 12 9 13 10

BY DAY OF THE WEEK

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN

Home 1 2 10 1 1 12 9

Away 0 1 4 2 12 12 5

Total 1 3 14 3 13 24 14

BY OPPONENT

EASTERN CONFERENCE - NORTH DIVISION

BEL CLE LAV ROC SYR UTI TOTAL

Home 6 3 4 3 2 2 20

Away 6 3 4 3 2 2 20

Total 12 6 8 6 4 4 40

EASTERN CONFERENCE - ATLANTIC DIVISION

BRI HFD HER LHV PRO SPR WBS TOTAL

Home 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 8

Away 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 8

Total 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE - CENTRAL AND PACIFIC DIVISION

ABB CHI GR MB TOTAL

Home 2 2 2 2 8

Away 2 2 2 2 8

Total 4 4 4 4 16

