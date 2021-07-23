Toronto Marlies Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule
July 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today their 72-game schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 regular season. Toronto opens their 17th season hosting the Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg) in back-to-back games beginning on Saturday, October 16. The Marlies will conclude their regular season on Sunday, April 24 at home against the Belleville Senators (Ottawa).
Following the AHL's decision to implement a unified schedule beginning in 2022-23, Toronto has opted to play 72 games as of this season.
2021-22 Toronto Marlies Regular Season Schedule
The Marlies will face each of the four Canadian AHL clubs, including the Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver). The club's matchup against Abbotsford in its inaugural season will mark Toronto's first time playing against a current member of the Pacific Division.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 132 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster in 2020-21 featured 18 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Frederik Andersen, Adam Brooks, Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Alex Galchenyuk, Justin Holl, Michael Hutchinson, Zach Hyman, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, Stefan Noesen, William Nylander, Nic Petan, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, Calle Rosén, Scott Sabourin and Rasmus Sandin.
SCHEDULE NOTES
Longest home stand: Four games - October 16 to 24, March 17 to 23, April 6 to 16
Longest road stretch: Eight games - January 15 to February 3
Busiest month: March - 13 games (seven home, six road)
Busiest home months: March - seven games
Busiest road months: January - nine games
Busiest day of the week: Saturday - 24 games (12 home, 12 road)
TORONTO MARLIES 2021-22 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN
BY MONTH
OCT NOV DEC JAN FEB MAR APR
Home 5 4 6 3 6 7 5
Away 2 5 6 9 3 6 5
Total 7 9 12 12 9 13 10
BY DAY OF THE WEEK
MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN
Home 1 2 10 1 1 12 9
Away 0 1 4 2 12 12 5
Total 1 3 14 3 13 24 14
BY OPPONENT
EASTERN CONFERENCE - NORTH DIVISION
BEL CLE LAV ROC SYR UTI TOTAL
Home 6 3 4 3 2 2 20
Away 6 3 4 3 2 2 20
Total 12 6 8 6 4 4 40
EASTERN CONFERENCE - ATLANTIC DIVISION
BRI HFD HER LHV PRO SPR WBS TOTAL
Home 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 8
Away 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 8
Total 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE - CENTRAL AND PACIFIC DIVISION
ABB CHI GR MB TOTAL
Home 2 2 2 2 8
Away 2 2 2 2 8
Total 4 4 4 4 16
