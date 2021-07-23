Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Announces 2021-22 Schedule
July 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' full 2021-22 schedule was released today by the American Hockey League.
J.D. Forrest returns behind the bench for his second season as Penguins head coach and will navigate his club through a 76-game season (38 home/38 road) that features games against 14 Eastern Conference opponents.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to the eight-team Atlantic Division for 2021-22, along with the Bridgeport Islanders, Charlotte Checkers, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins and Springfield Thunderbirds.
The Penguins will meet division foes 56 times (28 home/28 road), and their remaining 20 games will come against clubs in the North Division (10 home/10 road).
2021-22 Schedule Highlights
The Penguins' home opener will also serve as their season opener on Saturday, Oct. 16 by hosting Lehigh Valley at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Twenty-eight of the Penguins' 38 home games this season will take place on weekends, with 10 home dates on Friday, 13 on Saturday and five Sunday matinées. All 13 of the Penguins' Saturday home games feature a 6:05 p.m. puck drop.
"We made a conscious effort to move our Saturday home games to an hour earlier in order to accommodate our many families who come to the games with young children," said Penguins CEO Jeff Barrett. "Down the line, we hope to have the opportunity to host some post-game events for these nights, too. Fans should stay tuned on that front."
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza will be active during the holiday season this year, hosting home games for the first game back after the Christmas break (Monday, Dec. 27 vs. Hershey) and a pair of back-to-back clashes against the Cleveland Monsters slated for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's longest homestand of the 2021-22 season is five games, taking place over 11 days in March. The team's longest stretch of road games is four, which will happen twice: once in November and again in March immediately after the season-high five-game homestand.
North of the Border
The upcoming campaign also marks the return of Canada to the Penguins' schedule. The Toronto Marlies will visit Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for back-to-back games on Jan. 21 and 22, while the Belleville Senators and Laval Rocket come to town in February and March, respectively.
When Wilkes-Barre/Scranton skates onto the ice at Coca-Cola Coliseum to play the Marlies on Tuesday, Dec. 21, it will be the club's first game on Canadian soil since Dec. 8, 2018.
All 76 of the Penguins' regular season games will be broadcast over-the-air or streamed online via their radio partner, WILK Newsradio.
Season ticket packages for the Penguins' upcoming 2021-22 season, including Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
