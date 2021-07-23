Barracuda Announce 2021-22 Regular Schedule

San Jose, Ca - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) and the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today announced the team's complete 2021-22 regular-season schedule.

The Barracuda will play 34 regular-season home games at the SAP Center at San Jose which includes five doubleheader games with the San Jose Sharks this season (Please note a separate ticket is required to attend each game). Click here for the full 2021-22 Barracuda schedule.

San Jose is scheduled to open the 2021-22 season on the road on Sun., Oct. 17 against the Bakersfield Condors (5 p.m.). The club's home opener at the SAP Center is set for Fri., Oct. 29 against the Colorado Eagles (7 p.m.). To secure tickets, click here or call the Barracuda box office at 408-999-4747.

The Barracuda will face their Northern California rival the Stockton Heat 10 times this upcoming season, with the first meeting coming on Halloween night (5 p.m.) at the Stockton Arena. The Heat and Barracuda did not face each other in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 as the Heat played out of the AHL's Canadian Division.

The Barracuda will duel the Pacific Division's newest member, the Abbotsford Canucks, eight times in total with the first matchup coming on Fri., Nov. 12 at the Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, British Columbia. The first time the Canucks will visit San Jose is Sat., Dec. 4 (7 p.m.).

The Barracuda's longest homestand this season is five games, which will occur From Jan. 1 to Jan. 14. The team's longest road trip will also span five games from Nov. 24 to Dec. 5.

For the second consecutive year, the Barracuda will play one team outside of the Pacific Division, the Texas Stars. The Barracuda and Stars will square off four times with the first meeting coming on Sat., Nov. 6 at the SAP Center (1:15 p.m.).

Aside from the four games against the Stars, the Barracuda will play strictly within the AHL's Pacific Division which is comprised of a league-high nine teams (San Jose/San Jose Sharks, Abbotsford Canucks/Vancouver Canucks, Bakersfield Condors/Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Eagles/Colorado Avalanche, Henderson Silver Knights/Vegas Golden Knights, Ontario Reign/Los Angeles Kings, San Diego Gulls/Anaheim Ducks, Stockton Heat/Calgary Flames, Tucson Roadrunners/Arizona Coyotes).

A 2021-22 San Jose Barracuda promotional and broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.

