Anaheim Ducks Select Mason Mctavish Third Overall in 2021 NHL Draft
July 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has selected center Mason McTavish with the third overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. The draft resumes tomorrow (July 24) beginning at 8 a.m. PT on NHL Network.
McTavish, 18 (1/30/03), spent the 2020-21 season with Olten of the Swiss League (Switzerland's second division), scoring 9-2=11 points with a +4 rating and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 regular season games to lead all players 19-and-younger in points-per game (.85) and co-lead in goals. He also scored 2-5=7 points in four postseason games.
The 6-1, 207-pound forward was named to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Second All-Rookie Team in 2019-20 after ranking second in rookie scoring with 29-13=42 points in 57 games with the Peterborough Petes. He ranked third among Peterborough leaders in goals and was sixth in scoring.
A Canadian national born in Zurich, Switzerland, McTavish helped Canada to a gold medal at the 2021 U-18 World Championship, scoring 5-6=11 points in seven tournament games while serving as the team's captain. He also represented Canada at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, recording 2-1=3 points in six games.
His father, Dale McTavish, played 16 seasons of professional hockey, including nine games with Calgary in 1996-97 (1-2=3 points). He spent 10 seasons in Switzerland, scoring 188-190=378 points in 361 career National League games. Dale also registered 95-60=155 points in 182 career Finnish Liiga games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2021
- Anaheim Ducks Select Mason Mctavish Third Overall in 2021 NHL Draft - San Diego Gulls
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Phantoms Announce Full Schedule for 2021-22 Regular Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Inaugural Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- Roadrunners Release Regular Season Schedule for 2021-2022 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Announces 2021-22 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Announce Full Schedule for 2021-22 Regular Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rocket Announce 2021-22 Season Schedule - Laval Rocket
- Texas Stars, AHL Reveal 2021-22 Schedule - Texas Stars
- Barracuda Announce 2021-22 Regular Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Condors 2021-22 Schedule Unveiled - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Battle Rockford in 2021-22 Home Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Full Schedule for 2021-22 Regular Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls 2021-22 Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Iowa Wild Announces Full 2021-22 Schedule - Iowa Wild
- Hershey Bears Announce Schedule for 2021-22 Season - Hershey Bears
- Amerks Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Springfield Thunderbirds Unveil Full 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Providence Bruins Announce Full 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Admirals 2021-22 Schedule Set - Milwaukee Admirals
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Announce 2021-22 Regular-Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2021-22 Schedule - Bridgeport Islanders
- American Hockey League Announces 2021-22 Schedule - AHL
- Charlotte Checkers 2021-22 Schedule Released - Charlotte Checkers
- Utica Comets Announce 2021-22 Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Rockford IceHogs Unveil 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Announce 2021-22 Schedule - Stockton Heat
- Griffins Release 2021-22 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Anaheim Ducks Select Mason Mctavish Third Overall in 2021 NHL Draft
- San Diego Gulls 2021-22 Schedule Announced
- San Diego Gulls Sign Nikolas Brouillard to One-Year Contract Extension
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Sam Carrick, Trevor Carrick and Vinni Lettieri to One-Year Contract Extensions
- Anaheim Ducks Name Joel Bouchard San Diego Gulls Head Coach