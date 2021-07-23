Anaheim Ducks Select Mason Mctavish Third Overall in 2021 NHL Draft

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has selected center Mason McTavish with the third overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. The draft resumes tomorrow (July 24) beginning at 8 a.m. PT on NHL Network.

McTavish, 18 (1/30/03), spent the 2020-21 season with Olten of the Swiss League (Switzerland's second division), scoring 9-2=11 points with a +4 rating and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 regular season games to lead all players 19-and-younger in points-per game (.85) and co-lead in goals. He also scored 2-5=7 points in four postseason games.

The 6-1, 207-pound forward was named to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Second All-Rookie Team in 2019-20 after ranking second in rookie scoring with 29-13=42 points in 57 games with the Peterborough Petes. He ranked third among Peterborough leaders in goals and was sixth in scoring.

A Canadian national born in Zurich, Switzerland, McTavish helped Canada to a gold medal at the 2021 U-18 World Championship, scoring 5-6=11 points in seven tournament games while serving as the team's captain. He also represented Canada at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, recording 2-1=3 points in six games.

His father, Dale McTavish, played 16 seasons of professional hockey, including nine games with Calgary in 1996-97 (1-2=3 points). He spent 10 seasons in Switzerland, scoring 188-190=378 points in 361 career National League games. Dale also registered 95-60=155 points in 182 career Finnish Liiga games.

