Phantoms Announce Full Schedule for 2021-22 Regular Season
July 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are excited to unveil the complete schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 regular season.
The Phantoms franchise will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary season as they return to a full slate of 76 games that will see 14 different opponents at PPL Center through a campaign that runs from October through April. That includes 38 home games packed with premium weekend dates and big rivalry matchups to mark the debut season of the Ian Laperriere era of Phantoms Hockey.
Mark Your Calendars! Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 23 against the Hartford Wolf Pack and Sunday, October 24 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to officially commence the 25th Anniversary season of the Phantoms franchise which began as the Philadelphia Phantoms in 1996.
The team will battle and compete for the ensuing six months leading up to the April 22, 2022 regular-season home finale against the Hershey Bears prior to the start of the Calder Cup Playoffs a few days later.
The Phantoms will begin play for the upcoming season on the road with a game on Saturday, October 16 at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
"This will be a special anniversary season for the Phantoms as we look forward to welcoming sellout crowds again at PPL Center," Phantoms Executive Vice President Chris Porreca said. "Our fans are extremely excited as we get back to a standard length season, as well as welcoming a variety of opponents again. We're thrilled that the Lehigh Valley can once again fully enjoy our brand of family-friendly entertainment and exciting American Hockey League action as we celebrate our 25th anniversary season and begin the Ian Laperriere Era of Phantoms Hockey."
Phantoms Phans will appreciate a regular season schedule packed with weekend dates that account for nearly 80% (29 out of 38) of the team's home games. On tap for the Phantoms are a whopping 15 Saturday home tilts as well as six Sunday contests featuring afternoon or early evening start times. The Keystone rivalries will get heated up again as well with 14 games against the Hershey Bears (seven at PPL Center) and 12 games against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (six at PPL Center).
Stay tuned for details on our packed promotional schedule as well as information on Training Camp and our upcoming preseason games!
Don't miss out! The 2021-22 regular season of the American Hockey League begins in October and will run through April. Season tickets for the eighth season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms are available now. More information on joining our season ticket family HERE.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2021-22 HOME Schedule - All Games at PPL Center
Saturday, October 23, 2021 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
Sunday, October 24, 2021 (3:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, October 30, 2021 (7:05) vs. Syracuse Crunch
Wednesday, November 3, 2021 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, November 13, 2021 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
Wednesday, November 17, 2021 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers
Saturday, November 27, 2021 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders
Wednesday, December 1, 2021 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Friday, December 3, 2021 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers
Saturday, December 4, 2021 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, December 11, 2021 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters
Sunday, December 12, 2021 (3:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
Wednesday, December 15, 2021 (7:05) vs. Belleville Senators
Saturday, December 18, 2021 (7:05) vs. Rochester Americans
Wednesday, December 29, 2021 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters
Saturday, January 15, 2022 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, January 16, 2022 (3:05) vs. Toronto Marlies
Sunday, January 30, 2022 (5:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Friday, February 4, 2022 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins
Saturday, February 5, 2022 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders
Friday, February 11, 2022 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, February 12, 2022 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, February 16, 2022 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, February 19, 2022 (7:05) vs. Utica Comets
Sunday, February 20, 2022 (3:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
Wednesday, March 2, 2022 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins
Friday, March 4, 2022 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers
Saturday, March 5, 2022 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers
Friday, March 11, 2022 (7:05) vs. Laval Rocket
Saturday, March 12, 2022 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
Sunday, March 20, 2022 (5:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, April 1, 2022 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, April 2, 2022 (7:05) vs. Utica Comets
Friday, April 8, 2022 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Friday, April 15, 2022 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders
Saturday, April 16, 2022 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins
Friday, April 22, 2022 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2021-22 Home and Away Schedule - HOME GAMES in BOLD
Saturday, October 16, 2021 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, October 17, 2021 (3:00) at Hershey Bears
Saturday, October 23, 2021 (7:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK (OPENING NIGHT!)
Sunday, October 24, 2021 (3:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Wednesday, October 27, 2021 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, October 29, 2021 (7:00) at Utica Comets
Saturday, October 30, 2021 (7:05) SYRACUSE CRUNCH
Wednesday, November 3, 2021 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Saturday, November 6, 2021 (6:00) at Charlotte Checkers
Sunday, November 7, 2021 (1:00) at Charlotte Checkers
Wednesday, November 10, 2021 (7:00) at Hershey Bears
Friday, November 12, 2021 (7:05) at Providence Bruins
Saturday, November 13, 2021 (7:05) SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS
Wednesday, November 17, 2021 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS
Friday, November 19, 2021 (7:05) at Rochester Americans
Saturday, November 20, 2021 (4:00) at Toronto Marlies
Friday, November 26, 2021 (7:00) at Syracuse Crunch
Saturday, November 27, 2021 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS
Sunday, November 28, 2021 (5:00) at Hershey Bears
Wednesday, December 1, 2021 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Friday, December 3, 2021 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS
Saturday, December 4, 2021 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Friday, December 10, 2021 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack
Saturday, December 11, 2021 (7:05) CLEVELAND MONSTERS
Sunday, December 12, 2021 (3:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK
Wednesday, December 15, 2021 (7:05) BELLEVILLE SENATORS
Friday, December 17, 2021 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack
Saturday, December 18, 2021 (7:05) ROCHESTER AMERICANS
Wednesday, December 22, 2021 (7:00) at Hershey Bears
Wednesday, December 29, 2021 (7:05) CLEVELAND MONSTERS
Friday, December 31, 2021 (5:00) at Utica Comets
Friday, January 7, 2022 (7:05) at Providence Bruins
Sunday, January 9, 2022 (3:05) at Providence Bruins
Friday, January 14, 2022 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, January 15, 2022 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Sunday, January 16, 2022 (3:05) TORONTO MARLIES
Wednesday, January 19, 2022 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, January 22, 2022 (4:00) at Charlotte Checkers
Sunday, January 23, 2022 (1:00) at Charlotte Checkers
Friday, January 28, 2022 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, January 29, 2022 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack
Sunday, January 30, 2022 (5:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Wednesday, February 2, 2022 (10:30 AM) at Bridgeport Islanders
Friday, February 4, 2022 (7:05) PROVIDENCE BRUINS
Saturday, February 5, 2022 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS
Friday, February 11, 2022 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Saturday, February 12, 2022 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Wednesday, February 16, 2022 (7:05) SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS
Saturday, February 19, 2022 (7:05) UTICA COMETS
Sunday, February 20, 2022 (3:05) SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS
Wednesday, February 23, 2022 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, February 25, 2022 (7:00) at Cleveland Monsters
Saturday, February 26, 2022 (1:00) at Cleveland Monsters
Wednesday, March 2, 2022 (7:05) PROVIDENCE BRUINS
Friday, March 4, 2022 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS
Saturday, March 5, 2022 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS
Friday, March 11, 2022 (7:05) LAVAL ROCKET
Saturday, March 12, 2022 (7:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK
Sunday, March 13, 2022 (5:00) at Hershey Bears
Friday, March 18, 2022 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, March 19, 2022 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds
Sunday, March 20, 2022 (5:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Wednesday, March 23, 2022 (7:00) at Hershey Bears
Friday, March 25, 2022 (7:00) at Laval Rocket
Saturday, March 26, 2022 (7:00) at Belleville Senators
Friday, April 1, 2022 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Saturday, April 2, 2022 (7:05) UTICA COMETS
Sunday, April 3, 2022 (3:00) at Bridgeport Islanders
Wednesday, April 6, 2022 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, April 8, 2022 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Sunday, April 10, 2022 (3:00) at Bridgeport Islanders
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Friday, April 15, 2022 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS
Saturday, April 16, 2022 (7:05) PROVIDENCE BRUINS
Friday, April 22, 2022 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Saturday, April 23, 2022 (7:00) at Hershey Bears
Phantoms' Opponents in 2021-22 and NHL Affiliations
Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators)
Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders)
Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers / Seattle Krakken)
Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets)
Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers)
Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals)
Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens)
Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins)
Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)
Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues)
Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning)
Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs)
Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins)
Schedule Breakdown - Games (Home/Away)
Atlantic Division
Bridgeport Islanders - 6 (3/3)
Charlotte Checkers - 8 (4/4)
Hartford Wolf Pack - 6 (3/3)
Hershey Bears - 14 (7/7)
Providence Bruins - 6 (3/3)
Springfield Thunderbirds - 6 (3/3)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 12 (6/6)
North Division
Belleville Senators - 2 (1/1)
Cleveland Monsters - 4 (2/2)
Laval Rocket - 2 (1/1)
Rochester Americans - 2 (1/1)
Syracuse Crunch - 2 (1/1)
Toronto Marlies - 2 (1/1)
Utica Comets - 4 (2/2)
By Day - Home/Away (Total)
Friday - 8/8 (16)
Saturday - 15/9 (24)
Sunday - 6/8 (14)
Wednesday - 9/13 (22)
By Month - Home/Away (Total)
October - 3/4 (7)
November - 4/8 (12)
December - 8/4 (12)
January - 3/8 (11)
February - 7/4 (11)
March - 6/6 (12)
April - 7/4 (11)
The 2021-22 season of the American Hockey League begins in October and will run through April. Season tickets for the 25th Anniversary season of the Phantoms are available now.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2021
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Phantoms Announce Full Schedule for 2021-22 Regular Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Inaugural Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- Roadrunners Release Regular Season Schedule for 2021-2022 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Announces 2021-22 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Announce Full Schedule for 2021-22 Regular Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rocket Announce 2021-22 Season Schedule - Laval Rocket
- Texas Stars, AHL Reveal 2021-22 Schedule - Texas Stars
- Barracuda Announce 2021-22 Regular Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Condors 2021-22 Schedule Unveiled - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Battle Rockford in 2021-22 Home Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Full Schedule for 2021-22 Regular Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls 2021-22 Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Iowa Wild Announces Full 2021-22 Schedule - Iowa Wild
- Hershey Bears Announce Schedule for 2021-22 Season - Hershey Bears
- Amerks Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Springfield Thunderbirds Unveil Full 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Providence Bruins Announce Full 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Admirals 2021-22 Schedule Set - Milwaukee Admirals
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Announce 2021-22 Regular-Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2021-22 Schedule - Bridgeport Islanders
- American Hockey League Announces 2021-22 Schedule - AHL
- Charlotte Checkers 2021-22 Schedule Released - Charlotte Checkers
- Utica Comets Announce 2021-22 Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Rockford IceHogs Unveil 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Announce 2021-22 Schedule - Stockton Heat
- Griffins Release 2021-22 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.