Phantoms Announce Full Schedule for 2021-22 Regular Season

July 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are excited to unveil the complete schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 regular season.

The Phantoms franchise will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary season as they return to a full slate of 76 games that will see 14 different opponents at PPL Center through a campaign that runs from October through April. That includes 38 home games packed with premium weekend dates and big rivalry matchups to mark the debut season of the Ian Laperriere era of Phantoms Hockey.

Mark Your Calendars! Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 23 against the Hartford Wolf Pack and Sunday, October 24 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to officially commence the 25th Anniversary season of the Phantoms franchise which began as the Philadelphia Phantoms in 1996.

The team will battle and compete for the ensuing six months leading up to the April 22, 2022 regular-season home finale against the Hershey Bears prior to the start of the Calder Cup Playoffs a few days later.

The Phantoms will begin play for the upcoming season on the road with a game on Saturday, October 16 at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

"This will be a special anniversary season for the Phantoms as we look forward to welcoming sellout crowds again at PPL Center," Phantoms Executive Vice President Chris Porreca said. "Our fans are extremely excited as we get back to a standard length season, as well as welcoming a variety of opponents again. We're thrilled that the Lehigh Valley can once again fully enjoy our brand of family-friendly entertainment and exciting American Hockey League action as we celebrate our 25th anniversary season and begin the Ian Laperriere Era of Phantoms Hockey."

Phantoms Phans will appreciate a regular season schedule packed with weekend dates that account for nearly 80% (29 out of 38) of the team's home games. On tap for the Phantoms are a whopping 15 Saturday home tilts as well as six Sunday contests featuring afternoon or early evening start times. The Keystone rivalries will get heated up again as well with 14 games against the Hershey Bears (seven at PPL Center) and 12 games against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (six at PPL Center).

Stay tuned for details on our packed promotional schedule as well as information on Training Camp and our upcoming preseason games!

Don't miss out! The 2021-22 regular season of the American Hockey League begins in October and will run through April. Season tickets for the eighth season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms are available now. More information on joining our season ticket family HERE.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2021-22 HOME Schedule - All Games at PPL Center

Saturday, October 23, 2021 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack

Sunday, October 24, 2021 (3:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, October 30, 2021 (7:05) vs. Syracuse Crunch

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, November 13, 2021 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, November 27, 2021 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Friday, December 3, 2021 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, December 4, 2021 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, December 11, 2021 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters

Sunday, December 12, 2021 (3:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 (7:05) vs. Belleville Senators

Saturday, December 18, 2021 (7:05) vs. Rochester Americans

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters

Saturday, January 15, 2022 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, January 16, 2022 (3:05) vs. Toronto Marlies

Sunday, January 30, 2022 (5:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Friday, February 4, 2022 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins

Saturday, February 5, 2022 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders

Friday, February 11, 2022 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, February 12, 2022 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, February 19, 2022 (7:05) vs. Utica Comets

Sunday, February 20, 2022 (3:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins

Friday, March 4, 2022 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, March 5, 2022 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers

Friday, March 11, 2022 (7:05) vs. Laval Rocket

Saturday, March 12, 2022 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Sunday, March 20, 2022 (5:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, April 1, 2022 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, April 2, 2022 (7:05) vs. Utica Comets

Friday, April 8, 2022 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Friday, April 15, 2022 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders

Saturday, April 16, 2022 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins

Friday, April 22, 2022 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2021-22 Home and Away Schedule - HOME GAMES in BOLD

Saturday, October 16, 2021 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, October 17, 2021 (3:00) at Hershey Bears

Saturday, October 23, 2021 (7:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK (OPENING NIGHT!)

Sunday, October 24, 2021 (3:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, October 29, 2021 (7:00) at Utica Comets

Saturday, October 30, 2021 (7:05) SYRACUSE CRUNCH

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Saturday, November 6, 2021 (6:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Sunday, November 7, 2021 (1:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 (7:00) at Hershey Bears

Friday, November 12, 2021 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Saturday, November 13, 2021 (7:05) SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Friday, November 19, 2021 (7:05) at Rochester Americans

Saturday, November 20, 2021 (4:00) at Toronto Marlies

Friday, November 26, 2021 (7:00) at Syracuse Crunch

Saturday, November 27, 2021 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS

Sunday, November 28, 2021 (5:00) at Hershey Bears

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Friday, December 3, 2021 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Saturday, December 4, 2021 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Friday, December 10, 2021 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, December 11, 2021 (7:05) CLEVELAND MONSTERS

Sunday, December 12, 2021 (3:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 (7:05) BELLEVILLE SENATORS

Friday, December 17, 2021 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, December 18, 2021 (7:05) ROCHESTER AMERICANS

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 (7:00) at Hershey Bears

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 (7:05) CLEVELAND MONSTERS

Friday, December 31, 2021 (5:00) at Utica Comets

Friday, January 7, 2022 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Sunday, January 9, 2022 (3:05) at Providence Bruins

Friday, January 14, 2022 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, January 15, 2022 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Sunday, January 16, 2022 (3:05) TORONTO MARLIES

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, January 22, 2022 (4:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Sunday, January 23, 2022 (1:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Friday, January 28, 2022 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, January 29, 2022 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack

Sunday, January 30, 2022 (5:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 (10:30 AM) at Bridgeport Islanders

Friday, February 4, 2022 (7:05) PROVIDENCE BRUINS

Saturday, February 5, 2022 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS

Friday, February 11, 2022 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Saturday, February 12, 2022 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 (7:05) SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS

Saturday, February 19, 2022 (7:05) UTICA COMETS

Sunday, February 20, 2022 (3:05) SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, February 25, 2022 (7:00) at Cleveland Monsters

Saturday, February 26, 2022 (1:00) at Cleveland Monsters

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 (7:05) PROVIDENCE BRUINS

Friday, March 4, 2022 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Saturday, March 5, 2022 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Friday, March 11, 2022 (7:05) LAVAL ROCKET

Saturday, March 12, 2022 (7:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK

Sunday, March 13, 2022 (5:00) at Hershey Bears

Friday, March 18, 2022 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, March 19, 2022 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds

Sunday, March 20, 2022 (5:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 (7:00) at Hershey Bears

Friday, March 25, 2022 (7:00) at Laval Rocket

Saturday, March 26, 2022 (7:00) at Belleville Senators

Friday, April 1, 2022 (7:05) WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Saturday, April 2, 2022 (7:05) UTICA COMETS

Sunday, April 3, 2022 (3:00) at Bridgeport Islanders

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, April 8, 2022 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Sunday, April 10, 2022 (3:00) at Bridgeport Islanders

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Friday, April 15, 2022 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS

Saturday, April 16, 2022 (7:05) PROVIDENCE BRUINS

Friday, April 22, 2022 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Saturday, April 23, 2022 (7:00) at Hershey Bears

Phantoms' Opponents in 2021-22 and NHL Affiliations

Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators)

Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders)

Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers / Seattle Krakken)

Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers)

Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals)

Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens)

Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins)

Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)

Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues)

Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Schedule Breakdown - Games (Home/Away)

Atlantic Division

Bridgeport Islanders - 6 (3/3)

Charlotte Checkers - 8 (4/4)

Hartford Wolf Pack - 6 (3/3)

Hershey Bears - 14 (7/7)

Providence Bruins - 6 (3/3)

Springfield Thunderbirds - 6 (3/3)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 12 (6/6)

North Division

Belleville Senators - 2 (1/1)

Cleveland Monsters - 4 (2/2)

Laval Rocket - 2 (1/1)

Rochester Americans - 2 (1/1)

Syracuse Crunch - 2 (1/1)

Toronto Marlies - 2 (1/1)

Utica Comets - 4 (2/2)

By Day - Home/Away (Total)

Friday - 8/8 (16)

Saturday - 15/9 (24)

Sunday - 6/8 (14)

Wednesday - 9/13 (22)

By Month - Home/Away (Total)

October - 3/4 (7)

November - 4/8 (12)

December - 8/4 (12)

January - 3/8 (11)

February - 7/4 (11)

March - 6/6 (12)

April - 7/4 (11)

The 2021-22 season of the American Hockey League begins in October and will run through April. Season tickets for the 25th Anniversary season of the Phantoms are available now.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.