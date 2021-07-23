Condors 2021-22 Schedule Unveiled

July 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors 2021-22 schedule has been unveiled with the team's home opening weekend set for Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17 on Mercy and Memorial Hospitals Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Highlights of the schedule include Home Opening Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17 featuring a Pacific Division Championship banner raising. Teddy Bear Toss returns the first Saturday after Thanksgiving on November 27 against San Diego. Field Trip Day is set for Tuesday, December 7 at 10:30 a.m. against Ontario.

The Condors will play nine opponents with eight games against new divisional foe Abbotsford and four games against the Grand Rapids Griffins from the Central Division included. Bakersfield will play Stockton and San Jose a total of 10 times each, the most of any opponents this season.

All but six home games are on the weekend, making the 2021-22 season extremely family friendly and great for group outings. Check out the options below and secure your seats as the Condors defend their Pacific Division title.

