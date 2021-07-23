Colorado Eagles Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule
July 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially announced the team's 2021-22 regular season schedule. The season will kick off when Colorado travels to take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, October 15th. Eagles fans will have their first opportunity to see the team on home ice when Colorado plays host to the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, October 22nd at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.
The Eagles schedule features a 68-game regular season, with Colorado playing 34 games at home and 34 on the road. The home portion of the schedule will feature 11 different teams playing at the Budweiser Events Center, including a pair of matchups against the Abbotsford Canucks, who will be making their first appearance at the BEC.
The Canucks, Silver Knights, Barracuda, Iowa Wild, San Diego Gulls, Bakersfield Condors, Milwaukee Admirals, Stockton Heat, Ontario Reign, Texas Stars and Tucson Roadrunners all face the Eagles next season at the Budweiser Events Center.
The Eagles will also travel for meetings against the same 11 teams on the road.
Other highlights include:
New Opponents:
Abbotsford Canucks
11 Different opponents visit BEC:
Henderson Silver Knights
Milwaukee Admirals
Texas Stars
San Diego Gulls
Bakersfield Condors
San Jose Barracuda
Abbotsford Canucks
Stockton Heat
Ontario Reign
Tucson Roadrunners
Iowa Wild
Longest Home Stand:
8 Games (11/19 - 12/11)
Longest Road Trips:
11 Days
6 Games (1/26 thru 2/5) & (3/23 thru 4/2)
Home Dates by Day:
Tuesday - 3
Wednesday - 5
Friday - 12
Saturday - 13
Sunday - 1
The Colorado Eagles will kick off the home portion of the 2021-22 regular season schedule on Friday, October 22nd when they take on the San Jose Barracuda, with the Budweiser Events Center now open to 100% fan capacity. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
