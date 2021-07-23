San Diego Gulls 2021-22 Schedule Announced
July 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) today announced the complete San Diego Gulls regular-season schedule for the club's 2021-22 campaign. The Gulls will open the season on the road Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena (6 p.m. PT). The team will hold its home opener on Friday, Oct. 22 versus the Stockton Heat at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PT). The Gulls will host all eight AHL Pacific Division opponents at Pechanga Arena San Diego as part of their 2021-22 schedule. San Diego will play nine different Western Conference opponents with 64 games against the Pacific Division and four inter-conference contests against the Iowa Wild of the Central Division. San Diego will have 23 home weekend dates, including 11 Friday and 11 Saturday games, and one Sunday contest. The Gulls will also play 24 sets of back-to-back games throughout the season.
San Diego's 12-game season series with the Ontario Reign begins Oct. 16 at Toyota Arena (6 p.m. PT). The rivalry will head to San Diego for six games at Pechanga Arena San Diego, beginning on Saturday, Dec. 11 (7 p.m. PT) in addition to Dec. 27 (7 p.m. PT), Feb. 19 (7 p.m. PT), Mar. 12 (7 p.m. PT), Mar. 26 (7 p.m. PT) and Apr. 16 (7 p.m. PT). The Gulls will visit Toyota Arena on Oct. 23 (6 p.m. PT), Dec. 10 (7 p.m. PT), Jan. 8 (6 p.m. PT), Feb. 20 (3 p.m. PT) and Apr. 15 (7 p.m. PT).
San Diego's inter-conference schedule will see the Gulls host the Iowa Wild Apr. 1-2 (7 p.m. PT) at Pechanga Arena San Diego, while the club will visit Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena Jan. 28 (5 p.m. PT) and 29 (4 p.m. PT).
Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena San Diego are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $14 per game ($476) for the 2021-22 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, a dedicated members-only entrance into Pechanga Arena, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, playoff priority, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on mini plan and group ticket packages by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting sandiegogulls.com/tickets/join-the-gulls-elite. Individual game tickets will go on sale later this summer.
The Gulls' local radio and television schedules will be released at a later date.
