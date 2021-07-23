Roadrunners Release Regular Season Schedule for 2021-2022

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, today announced their regular season schedule for the 2021-2022 season which will begin on Friday, October 15 in Stockton.

The Roadrunners home opener will begin a four-game home stand on Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m. against the Texas Stars. The series will continue on Sunday, October 24 at 4 p.m. before the San Diego Gulls come to Tucson Arena the following weekend on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30.

START TIMES

All Friday and Saturday Roadrunners home games will begin at 7 p.m. with the exception of a 6:00 p.m. start on New Year's Eve on Friday, December 31. Tuesday-Thursday home games will begin at 6:30 p.m. The team will play a 4 p.m. President's Day matinee against Henderson at 4 p.m. on Monday, February 21. Four Sunday home games will face-off between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

OPPONENTS

11- The Roadrunners will face 11 AHL teams during the season including: Abbotsford Canucks, Bakersfield Condors, Colorado Eagles, Iowa Wild, Henderson Silver Knights, Ontario Reign, Rockford IceHogs, San Jose Barracuda, San Diego Gulls, Stockton Heat and Texas Stars.

WEEKENDS, HOLIDAYS

26 of the Roadrunners 34 home games will be played Friday, Saturday, Sunday, including New Year's Eve on Friday, December 31 and President's Day on Monday, February 21.

STACKING THE DECK

March is the only month of the season where the Roadrunners will have more road games than home games with eight of eleven games being played outside of Arizona.

LONGEST HOME STAND, LONGEST ROAD TRIP

The Roadrunners longest home stand of the season of six games from December 31-January 9 will precede the team's longest road trip of the season of six games from January 12-23.

GEM SHOW TRIP?

Tucson's annual "Gem Show Trip" this year will be only a two-game series in San Diego February 4 and 5 followed by a weekend in Colorado February 11 and 12.

GAMES BY MONTH

October: 4 Home, 2 Road

November: 4 Home, 4 Road

December: 5 Home, 5 Road

January: 8 Home, 6 Road

February: 4 Home, 4 Road

March: 3 Home, 8 Road

April: 6 Home, 5 Road

GAMES BY OPPONENT

Abbotsford: 2 Home, 2 Away

Bakersfield: 3 Home, 3 Away

Colorado: 4 Home, 4 Away

Henderson: 4 Home, 4 Away

Iowa: 2 Home, 2 Away

Ontario: 4 Home, 4 Away

Rockford: 2 Home, 2 Away

San Jose: 3 Home, 3 Away

San Diego: 4 Home, 4 Away

Stockton: 4 Home, 4 Away

Texas: 2 Home, 2 Away

HOME GAMES BY DAY OF WEEK

Monday: 1 Games

Tuesday: 3 Games

Wednesday: 5 Games

Thursday: 0 Games

Friday: 9 Games

Saturday: 12 games

Sunday: 4 Games

MORE.... LONGEST HOME STAND

6 Games: December 31, January 2, January 4, January 5, January 8, January 9

(San Diego, Stockton, Colorado)

MORE.... LONGEST ROAD TRIP

6 Games: January 12, January 14, January 15, January 19, January 22, January 23

(San Jose, Stockton, Bakersfield, Ontario)

DATES TO KNOW

Friday, October 15: The season opens in Stockton.

Saturday, October 23: Opening Night at Tucson Arena against Texas.

Saturday, November 13: Military Appreciation Night

Friday, November 26: Abbotsford Canucks make first visit to Tucson for Thanksgiving Weekend.

Saturday, December 11: Teddy Bear Toss

Friday, December 31: 6 p.m. New Year's Eve Face-Off

Saturday, January 29: Last home game before Gem Show takes over Tucson.

Saturday, February 19: First Home Game in 3 Weeks in return from Gem Show.

Monday, February 21: 4 p.m. President's Day Matinee

Friday, April 15 & Saturday, April 16: Regular Season Home Finales

AFFILIATION GUIDE, See when each AHL affiliate is visiting Tucson

Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks)

Friday, November 26; Saturday, November 27

Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers)

Wednesday, January 26; Friday, January 28; Saturday, January 29

Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche)

Saturday, January 8; Sunday, January 9; Friday, April 15; Saturday, April 16

Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights)

Tuesday, December 14; Wednesday, December 15; Saturday, February 19; Monday, February 21

Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild)

Tuesday, April 5; Wednesday, April 6

Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings)

Friday, November 12; Saturday, November 13; Saturday, February 26; Sunday, February 27

Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks)

Friday, April 1; Saturday, April 2

San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks)

Friday, October 29; Saturday, October 30; Friday, December 31; Sunday, January 2

San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks)

Wednesday, March 16; Friday, March 18; Saturday, March 19

Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames)

Friday, December 10; Saturday, December 11; Tuesday, January 4; Wednesday, January 5

Texas Stars (Dallas Stars)

Saturday, October 23; Sunday, October 24

REGULAR SEASON:

*All Times Tucson local

OCTOBER:

Friday, October 15 @ Stockton (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, October 16 @ Stockton (6:00 p.m.)

Saturday, October 23 vs. TEXAS (7:00 p.m.)

Sunday, October 24 vs. TEXAS (4:00 p.m.)

Friday, October 29 vs. SAN DIEGO (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, October 30 vs. SAN DIEGO (7:00 p.m.)

NOVEMBER:

Friday, November 5 @ Henderson (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, November 6 @ Henderson (7:00 p.m.)

Friday, November 12 vs. ONTARIO (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, November 13 vs. ONTARIO (7:00 p.m.)

Friday, November 19 @ Iowa (6:00 p.m.)

Sunday, November 21 @ Iowa (12:00 p.m.)

Friday, November 26 vs. ABBOTSFORD (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, November 27 vs. ABBOTSFORD (7:00 p.m.)

DECEMBER:

Friday, December 3 @ Colorado (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, December 4 @ Colorado (7:00 p.m.)

Friday, December 10 vs. STOCKTON (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, December 11 vs. STOCKTON (7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, December 14 vs. HENDERSON (6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, December 15 vs. HENDERSON (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, December 18 @ Ontario (7:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, December 22 @ Abbotsford (8:00 p.m.)

Thursday, December 23 @ Abbotsford (8:00 p.m.)

Friday, December 31 vs. SAN DIEGO (6:00 p.m.)

JANUARY:

Sunday, January 2 vs. SAN DIEGO (2:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, January 4 vs. STOCKTON (6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, January 5 vs. STOCKTON (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, January 8 vs. COLORADO (7:00 p.m.)

Sunday, January 9 vs. COLORADO (4:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, January 12 @ San Jose (8:00 p.m.)

Friday, January 14 @ San Jose (8:00 p.m.)

Saturday, January 15 @ Stockton (8:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, January 19 @ Bakersfield (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, January 22 @ Ontario (7:00 p.m.)

Sunday, January 23 @ Ontario (4:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, January 26 vs. BAKERSFIELD (6:30 p.m.)

Friday, January 28 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday January 29 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7:00 p.m.)

FEBRUARY:

Friday, February 4 @ San Diego (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, February 5 @ San Diego (8:00 p.m.)

Friday, February 11 @ Colorado (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, February 12 @ Colorado (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, February 19 vs. HENDERSON (7:00 p.m.)

Monday, February 21 vs. HENDERSON (4:00 p.m.)

Saturday, February 26 vs. ONTARIO (7:00 p.m.)

Sunday, February 27 vs. ONTARIO (4:00 p.m.)

MARCH:

Wednesday, March 2 @ Ontario (8:00 p.m.)

Saturday, March 5 @ Bakersfield (8:00 p.m.)

Sunday, March 6 @ San Jose (6:00 p.m.)

Friday, March 11 @ Texas (6:00 p.m.)

Saturday, March 12 @ Texas (6:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 16 vs. SAN JOSE (6:30 p.m.)

Friday, March 18 vs. SAN JOSE (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, March 19 vs. SAN JOSE (7:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 23 @ San Diego (7:00 p.m.)

Friday, March 25 @ Henderson (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, March 26 @ Henderson (3:00 p.m.)

APRIL:

Friday, April 1 vs. ROCKFORD (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, April 2 vs. ROCKFORD (7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 5 vs. IOWA (6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 6 vs. IOWA (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 9 @ Rockford (4:00 p.m.)

Sunday, April 10 @ Rockford (2:00 p.m.)

Friday, April 15 vs. COLORADO (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, April 16 vs. COLORADO (7:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 20 @ Stockton (6:30 p.m.)

Friday, April 22 @ Bakersfield (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, April 23 @ San Diego (7:00 p.m.)

