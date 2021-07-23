Phantoms Announce Full Schedule for 2021-22 Regular Season
July 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are excited to unveil the complete schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 regular season, the 25th Anniversary season for the Phantoms franchise!
Mark Your Calendars for Opening Weekend!
Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 23 against the Hartford Wolf Pack and Sunday, October 24 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to officially commence the 25th Anniversary season of the Phantoms franchise which began as the Philadelphia Phantoms in 1996.
To view the entire 2021-22 Phantoms Schedule, and also download the calendar today, please click HERE
2021-22 Phantoms Tickets On-Sale Dates
Partial Season Ticket Plans - these go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 30 at 10:00 am - to select your partial plan & your seats prior to the general public on-sale, please email us at ticketsales@phantomshockey.com to place a deposit today (all deposit holders will be notified on Monday, July 26 on when they can begin selecting their plan & seats prior to the general public on-sale)
