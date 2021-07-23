Wolves Battle Rockford in 2021-22 Home Opener
July 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves released their 2021-22 American Hockey League schedule Friday that features 16 Saturday nights and 11 Sunday afternoons at Allstate Arena as part of the team's 76-game slate.
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky's squad begins the defense of its Central Division title at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, as Chicago hosts the Rockford IceHogs for its 28th season opener. The Wolves posted an 8-2-0-1 record against the IceHogs last season on the way to capturing the Central Division crown for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
The Wolves' schedule calls for 12 matchups against the IceHogs this season as Chicago heightens its rivalries with the other Central Division teams: Grand Rapids, Iowa, Manitoba, Milwaukee, Rockford and Texas. The Wolves also will meet the Cleveland Monsters and Toronto Marlies on multiple occasions.
Led by Warsofsky and assistant coaches Patrick Dwyer and Bob Nardella, the Wolves expect to feature a championship-caliber roster loaded with Carolina Hurricanes prospects. The Wolves' NHL partner, which won the Central Division last season and posted the third-best winning percentage in the league, boasts a well-stocked roster at all levels.
"We are excited to be returning to Allstate Arena and playing a full 76-game schedule," said Wolves general manager Wendell Young. "We are looking forward to fulfilling our primary goals: bringing a fifth championship to our fans and developing the Carolina Hurricanes' prospects. With our schedule heavy within the division, our rivalries should be at a peak."
More details about the upcoming season - including the team's promotional calendar and viewing options for the at-home audience - will be released soon.
For information on customized Wolves ticket plans for the 2021-22 season - everything from The First Five Mini-Plan to Alpha Wolf season-ticket packages to tailor-made group outings - visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
