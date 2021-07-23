Henderson Silver Knights Announce Full Schedule for 2021-22 Regular Season
July 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, July 23, the full 68-game schedule for the 2021-22 regular season. The Silver Knights will start the season playing at the Orleans Arena on Friday, October 15 vs. the Colorado Eagles.
The Silver Knights will move to the Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, April 2, where they will face the Bakersfield Condors in their first ever contest in their new home. Henderson will play a total of eight games at the brand new, state-of-the-art community facility to finish the regular season.
Limited season tickets are available now at this link and start at just $30. By purchasing season tickets now, fans can guarantee their seats at the Dollar Loan Center.
Fans can watch all Henderson Silver Knights regular season games on AHLTV and can listen on 1230 The Game. Local television broadcast information for the 2021-22 season will be announced at a later date.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Dates subject to change, all Pacific Time
OCTOBER
Fri. Oct 15 vs. COL 7:00 p.m. Home Opener
Sun. Oct. 17 vs. COL 5:00 p.m.
Fri. Oct. 22 @ ABB 7:00 p.m.
Sun. Oct. 24 @ ABB 4:00 p.m.
Fri. Oct. 29 vs. BAK 11:00 a.m.
Sat. Oct. 30 vs. BAK 7:00 p.m.
NOVEMBER
Wed. Nov. 3 vs. ONT 7:00 p.m.
Fri. Nov. 5 vs. TUC 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Nov. 6 vs. TUC 7:00 p.m.
Wed. Nov. 10 @ SD 7:00 p.m.
Fri. Nov. 12 @ STK 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Nov. 13 @ STK 6:00 p.m.
Fri. Nov. 19 @ COL 6:05 p.m.
Sat. Nov. 20 @ COL 6:05 p.m.
Sat. Nov. 27 vs. IA 1:00 p.m.
Sun. Nov. 28 vs. IA 1:00 p.m.
DECEMBER
Fri. Dec. 3 @ BAK 7:00 p.m.
Fri. Dec. 10 @ RFD 5:00 p.m.
Sat. Dec. 11 @ RFD 4:00 p.m.
Tue. Dec. 14 @ TUC 5:30 p.m.
Wed. Dec. 15 @ TUC 5:30 p.m.
Sat. Dec. 18 vs. ABB 7:00 p.m.
Sun. Dec. 19 vs. ABB 5:00 p.m.
Wed. Dec. 22 vs. ONT 7:00 p.m.
Wed. Dec. 29 @ SD 7:00 p.m.
Fri. Dec. 31 @ ONT 7:00 p.m.
JANUARY
Sat. Jan. 1 vs. BAK 5:00 p.m.
Wed. Jan. 5 vs. SD 7:00 p.m.
Fri. Jan. 7 @ SJB 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Jan. 8 @ SJB 7:00 p.m.
Wed. Jan. 12 vs. STK 7:00 p.m.
Fri. Jan. 14 @ ONT 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Jan. 15 vs. ONT 7:00 p.m.
Fri. Jan. 21 @ STK 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Jan. 22 @ STK 6:00 p.m.
Fri. Jan. 28 vs. COL 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Jan. 29 vs. COL 7:00 p.m.
FEBRUARY
Wed. Feb. 2 vs. SJB 7:00 p.m.
Thur. Feb. 3 vs. SJB 7:00 p.m.
Fri. Feb. 11 @ BAK 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Feb. 12 @ BAK 7:00 p.m.
Tue. Feb. 15 @ COL 6:05 p.m.
Wed. Feb. 16 @ COL 6:05 p.m.
Sat. Feb. 19 @ TUC 6:00 p.m.
Mon. Feb. 21 @ TUC 3:00 p.m.
Wed. Feb. 23 vs. ONT 7:00 p.m.
Fri. Feb. 25 vs. SD 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Feb. 26 vs. SD TBD
MARCH
Fri. Mar. 4 @ ONT 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 5 @ ONT 6:00 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 12 @ IA 4:00 p.m.
Sun. Mar. 13 @ IA 1:00 p.m.
Wed. Mar. 16 @ SD 7:00 p.m.
Fri. Mar. 18 @ SD 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 19 vs. SD 7:00 p.m.
Fri. Mar. 25 vs. TUC 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 26 vs. TUC 3:00 p.m.
APRIL
Fri. Apr. 1 @ BAK 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Apr. 2 vs. BAK 7:00 p.m. First game at DLC
Mon. Apr. 4 vs. RFD 7:00 p.m.
Wed. Apr. 6 vs. RFD 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Apr. 9 @ SJB 7:00 p.m.
Sun. Apr. 10 @ SJB 3:00 p.m.
Wed. Apr. 13 vs. STK 7:00 p.m.
Fri. Apr. 15 vs. STK 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Apr. 16 vs. STK 7:00 p.m.
Sat. Apr. 23 vs. SJB 7:00 p.m.
Sun. Apr. 24 vs. SJB 5:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2021
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Phantoms Announce Full Schedule for 2021-22 Regular Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Inaugural Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- Roadrunners Release Regular Season Schedule for 2021-2022 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Announces 2021-22 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Announce Full Schedule for 2021-22 Regular Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rocket Announce 2021-22 Season Schedule - Laval Rocket
- Texas Stars, AHL Reveal 2021-22 Schedule - Texas Stars
- Barracuda Announce 2021-22 Regular Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Condors 2021-22 Schedule Unveiled - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Battle Rockford in 2021-22 Home Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Full Schedule for 2021-22 Regular Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls 2021-22 Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Iowa Wild Announces Full 2021-22 Schedule - Iowa Wild
- Hershey Bears Announce Schedule for 2021-22 Season - Hershey Bears
- Amerks Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Springfield Thunderbirds Unveil Full 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Providence Bruins Announce Full 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Admirals 2021-22 Schedule Set - Milwaukee Admirals
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Announce 2021-22 Regular-Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2021-22 Schedule - Bridgeport Islanders
- American Hockey League Announces 2021-22 Schedule - AHL
- Charlotte Checkers 2021-22 Schedule Released - Charlotte Checkers
- Utica Comets Announce 2021-22 Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Rockford IceHogs Unveil 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Announce 2021-22 Schedule - Stockton Heat
- Griffins Release 2021-22 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Full Schedule for 2021-22 Regular Season
- Jermaine Loewen Signed to AHL Contract
- Big West Basketball Championships Moving to Dollar Loan Center
- Silver Knights Staying Ready with Vegas Taxi Squad
- AHL Board of Governors Approves Plan for Schedule Unification