Henderson Silver Knights Announce Full Schedule for 2021-22 Regular Season

July 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, July 23, the full 68-game schedule for the 2021-22 regular season. The Silver Knights will start the season playing at the Orleans Arena on Friday, October 15 vs. the Colorado Eagles.

The Silver Knights will move to the Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, April 2, where they will face the Bakersfield Condors in their first ever contest in their new home. Henderson will play a total of eight games at the brand new, state-of-the-art community facility to finish the regular season.

Limited season tickets are available now at this link and start at just $30. By purchasing season tickets now, fans can guarantee their seats at the Dollar Loan Center.

Fans can watch all Henderson Silver Knights regular season games on AHLTV and can listen on 1230 The Game. Local television broadcast information for the 2021-22 season will be announced at a later date.

2021-22 SCHEDULE

Dates subject to change, all Pacific Time

OCTOBER

Fri. Oct 15 vs. COL 7:00 p.m. Home Opener

Sun. Oct. 17 vs. COL 5:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 22 @ ABB 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 24 @ ABB 4:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 29 vs. BAK 11:00 a.m.

Sat. Oct. 30 vs. BAK 7:00 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Wed. Nov. 3 vs. ONT 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 5 vs. TUC 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 6 vs. TUC 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 10 @ SD 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 12 @ STK 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 13 @ STK 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 19 @ COL 6:05 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 20 @ COL 6:05 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 27 vs. IA 1:00 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 28 vs. IA 1:00 p.m.

DECEMBER

Fri. Dec. 3 @ BAK 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 10 @ RFD 5:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 11 @ RFD 4:00 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 14 @ TUC 5:30 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 15 @ TUC 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 18 vs. ABB 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 19 vs. ABB 5:00 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 22 vs. ONT 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 29 @ SD 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 31 @ ONT 7:00 p.m.

JANUARY

Sat. Jan. 1 vs. BAK 5:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 5 vs. SD 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 7 @ SJB 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 8 @ SJB 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 12 vs. STK 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 14 @ ONT 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 15 vs. ONT 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 21 @ STK 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 22 @ STK 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 28 vs. COL 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 29 vs. COL 7:00 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Wed. Feb. 2 vs. SJB 7:00 p.m.

Thur. Feb. 3 vs. SJB 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 11 @ BAK 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 12 @ BAK 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 15 @ COL 6:05 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 16 @ COL 6:05 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 19 @ TUC 6:00 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 21 @ TUC 3:00 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 23 vs. ONT 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 25 vs. SD 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 26 vs. SD TBD

MARCH

Fri. Mar. 4 @ ONT 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 5 @ ONT 6:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 12 @ IA 4:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 13 @ IA 1:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 16 @ SD 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 18 @ SD 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 19 vs. SD 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 25 vs. TUC 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 26 vs. TUC 3:00 p.m.

APRIL

Fri. Apr. 1 @ BAK 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 2 vs. BAK 7:00 p.m. First game at DLC

Mon. Apr. 4 vs. RFD 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 6 vs. RFD 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 9 @ SJB 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 10 @ SJB 3:00 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 13 vs. STK 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 15 vs. STK 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 16 vs. STK 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 23 vs. SJB 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 24 vs. SJB 5:00 p.m.

