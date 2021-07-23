Moose Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, revealed the 2021-22 regular season schedule.

ï»¿The Moose open their 72-game schedule on Oct. 16 in Toronto against the Marlies (Toronto) before returning home to Canada Life Centre on Oct. 22 for their home opener versus with the Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit).

The club plays 28 of its 36 home games on Friday, Saturday or Sunday this season. That includes 18 weekend matinee games featuring 2 p.m. start times. The Moose are also slated to play holiday games on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31), Louis Riel Day (Feb. 21) and Good Friday (April 15).

With their return to the Central Division, familiar foes appear on the Moose docket accounting for 56 of the team's games. In addition to Grand Rapids, Manitoba faces off against the Chicago Wolves (Carolina), Iowa Wild (Minnesota), Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville), Rockford IceHogs (Chicago) and Texas Stars (Dallas).

The Moose play 16 of their outings against Canadian opponents. In addition to Toronto, Manitoba takes on the Belleville Senators (Ottawa) and Laval Rocket (Montreal) from the North Division. The Moose battle the Pacific Division's newly minted club, the Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver), for the first time on Dec. 30 at Canada Life Centre.

This season's Mini Pack offerings include:

Weekender: Perfect for families, the Weekender features plenty of afternoon start times as well as holiday games. Packed with theme nights, giveaways and family fun!

Overtime: Perfect for fans living that nine to five, the Overtime features majority weekday games plus four Fridays.

Rivalry: The Rivalry Mini Pack is full of weekend matchups against our Central Division opponents!

Canadiana: The Canadiana Mini Pack is the perfect way to see the Moose battle it out with all of the visiting teams from North of the border.

