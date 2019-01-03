Condors Host Zooperstars and Pet Bowl Giveaway this Weekend

January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host two games on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena on Friday and Saturday. Great seats start at just $12 and are on sale or at the Rabobank Arena Box Office.

ZOOperstars! - Friday, January 4 @ 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Presented by La Caliente 96.9 FM

The crazy ZOOperstars! are in town to entertain fans of all ages during the games

Come see Whale Gretzky, Squidney Crosby, LeBronco James, Mike Rainbow Trout, and more perform

Bakersfield hosts the Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche AHL Affiliate)

PET BOWL GIVEAWAY - Saturday, January 5 @ 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Presented by KGET-17 and ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio

The first 2,000 fans, 16 and older, will receive a Condors pet bowl for their animal friend back home

Kern County Animal Services will be on the plaza pre-game with a handful of adoptable dogs for fans to give a forever home

Officer Eric Celedon of the Bakersfield Police Department and his K-9 Hero will be on the concourse. Click here to read more on them!

Wiener dog races during the second intermission!

The Condors host the Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes AHL affiliate)

