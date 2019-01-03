Denis Gurianov Selected to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic

January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts - The American Hockey League announced today that Texas Stars forward Denis Gurianov will represent the Stars at the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield, to be held January 27-28 in Springfield, Mass.

Gurianov, 21, has appeared in 23 AHL contests with Texas so far in 2018-19. The winger has logged 28 points (9-19=28) in the AHL and is tied for 11th in the league with three game winning goals. Gurianov ranks third on the team with 19 assists and is tied for third on the roster with 28 points.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Togliatti, Russia was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (12th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 31 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star. Gurianov is one of 35 first-time AHL All-Stars, 13 former first- or second-round draft choices, and one of 26 All-Stars to have been recalled to the National Hockey League already this season.

The 2019 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Jan. 27 (7 p.m. ET) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

In the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 28 (7 p.m. ET), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.

The full roster for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield can be found at https://theahl.com/rosters-2019-ahl-all-star-classic.

