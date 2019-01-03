Capobianco, Garland Selected as Roadrunners 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Representatives

January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The American Hockey League announced its rosters for the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield today, naming defenseman Kyle Capobianco and forward Conor Garland as the representatives for the Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes.

Tucson is one of just 15 teams to have multiple All-Stars for this season's event. Of the 15, Tucson is one of just seven teams to have multiple All-Stars both in 2018 and 2019. Capobianco joins further limited company being one of just six All-Stars from last year's event to be named once again this year.

The 21-year-old Capobianco leads the Roadrunners in scoring this season, registering four goals and 21 assists for a total of 25 points in 30 games this season.

The selection is the second in as many seasons for the third round selection (#63 overall) of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Draft. In the 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge, Capobianco recorded three goals and three assists in four games, finishing second in points scored for the event, only behind Tucson's Nick Merkley.

As of January 3, Capobianco is the only defenseman among all 31 AHL teams to lead his team in scoring.

The 22-year-old Garland, currently with the Arizona Coyotes, registered eight goals and 11 assists for a total of 19 points in 18 games this season before earning his first NHL recall.

The fifth round selection of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 Draft has added two goals and two assists for a total of four points in 13 games with the Coyotes since December 3. The native of Scituate, MA recorded his first NHL goal on December 22 against the Colorado Avalanche to begin a four-game point streak that lasted through December 29. This is Garland's first AHL All-Star Selection.

The AHL's All-Stars will be divided into four teams, one representing each of the league's four divisions, for the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge on January 28. The teams will participate in a round-robin 3-on-3 tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.

The 2019 AHL All-Star Skills Competition will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In last year's event, Capobianco participated in the Puck Control Relay, Pass and Score and the Breakaway Relay.

On-The-Ice

The club returns to Tucson Arena for a weekend series against the Chicago Wolves next Friday and Saturday. Friday is a 1-2-3 Food Promotion Night presented by Coors Light, featuring $1 Sodas, $2 Hot Dogs, $3 Beers. Saturday is Harry Potter Night, in which the first 1,000 kids 14 and under will receive a Harry Potter Black Glasses Giveaway courtesy of Family Vision Source.

The Roadrunners remain in second place in the AHL's Pacific Division entering a weekend in California against the Stockton Heat and Bakersfield Condors. Forward David Ullstrom (13 points in 15 games this season) returned from injury in the club's most recent game, last Saturday against Stockton, and will look to build on his success from the early part of his season.

