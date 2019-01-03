Donovan Selected for AHL All Star Game
January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that defenseman Matt Donovan will represent the team at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic on January 27 and 28 in Springfield, MA.
Donovan is tied for the Admirals lead with 21 points via 10 goals and 11 assists while playing in all 35 of the team's games. His seven power-play markers are tops on the team and tied for first among defenseman in the AHL, while his 10 goals are second among all Ads players and tied for second among league blueliners.
A native of Edmund, OK, Donovan started the season with a bang, posting 12 points (6g-6a) in the first 10 games including a three point (1g-2a) effort in a 5-4 OT win by the Admirals in Ontario on October 17. He six game point streak from October 9th to the 21st is a team high this season as are his four multi-point efforts.
The only Oklahoma native to play in the National Hockey League, Donovan has 67 games of NHL experience with the Islanders from 2011-15, registering 19 points (2g-17a), and has 171 points (50g-121a) in 288 career AHL contests. He spent the past two seasons with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League, where he tallied a combined 42 points (8g-34a) in 102 games. He played two seasons with the University of Denver from 2009-11 and won a Gold Medal with the United States at the 2010 World Junior Championship.
The Admirals continue a four-game roadtrip this Saturday night when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Ads next home game will be on Wednesday, January 9 when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 pm. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
