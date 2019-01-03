Bears Re-Assign Grant Besse to South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that forward Grant Besse has been re-assigned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Besse, 24, appeared in seven games with the Bears this season, scoring two goals. He struck for his first goal as a member of the Chocolate and White on Dec. 16 at Springfield, and also added a marker on Dec. 28 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The forward has posted 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 20 games with the Stingrays this season. He's collected eight multi-point games on the season, and has totaled four power play goals. Besse has 86 points (42 goals, 44 assists) in 82 career ECHL games with Norfolk and South Carolina.

