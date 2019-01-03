Chris Terry Selected for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League announced on Thursday that the Grand Rapids Griffins' top point producer and the league's leading goal scorer, Chris Terry, has been selected to play for the Central Division All-Star Team at the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield, to be held Jan. 27-28 in Springfield, Mass.

Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 31 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star.

Terry, in his 10th season as a professional and first in Grand Rapids, has earned his third consecutive AHL All-Star bid and fourth overall (2012). The John B. Sollenberger Trophy award winner from 2017-18 as the league's leading scorer and a reigning AHL First All-Star Team selection, Terry paces the league with 21 goals this season and ranks third with 38 points in 35 games while adding a plus-14 rating and 16 penalty minutes. He is bidding to join Teemu Pulkkinen (34 in 2014-15) and Donald MacLean (56 in 2005-06) as the only Griffins to lead the league in goals.

Terry has accumulated nine points (3-6-9) during his current five-game point streak and his 22 points (10-12-22) over the last 18 contests are the most in the league in that span.

The 29-year-old picked up his 500th point as a professional on Dec. 1 against Texas and collected his 200th AHL goal on Dec. 14 vs. Rockford, becoming only the third active skater to light the lamp 200 or more times.

During his AHL career that includes time spent in Albany (2007-08; 2009-10), Charlotte (2010-15), St. John's (2016-17), Laval (2017-18) and Grand Rapids, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound winger has totaled 478 points (204-274-478) in 535 career games. In 33 Calder Cup Playoff appearances, Terry shows 20 points (11-9-20) and 26 PIM. He was named to the 2016-17 AHL Second All-Star Team after ranking second in the league with 68 points and has notched 60 or more points five times in his career. Terry was chosen as Laval's Man of the Year last season for his community involvement.

Originally drafted in the fifth round, 132nd overall, of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, Terry has appeared in 152 career NHL games over parts of five seasons (2012-17) between Carolina and the Montreal Canadiens and recorded 38 points (22-16-38).

A native of Brampton, Ontario, Terry played four seasons (2005-09) with the Plymouth Whalers in the Ontario Hockey League prior to turning pro. He logged 289 points (114-175-289) in 253 games and was twice selected to the OHL All-Star Classic (2008-09, 2007-08). During his final campaign in 2008-09, he was named to the OHL Third All-Star Team, while also winning the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy as the team captain that best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice and the Dan Snyder Trophy as the league's humanitarian of the year.

Complete rosters for the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic can be found here.

The 2019 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Jan. 27 (7 p.m.) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

In the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 28 (7 p.m.), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.

The Griffins are on a five-game point streak and begin the new year with road games at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday at 7:05 p.m. and Hershey on Saturday at 7 p.m.

