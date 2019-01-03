Heat Wrap Successful Season of Giving

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat concluded a successful Season of Giving this holiday season thanks in large part to Heat fans who contributed to a variety of causes.

The Heat donated 67 toys to the Children's Home of Stockton, 2,367 pairs of socks and 157 coats to SMG Stockton's Annual Coat, Blanket and Sock Drive and 897 cans of food to the Emergency Food Bank of Stockton and San Joaquin County.

Additionally, Heat players pitched in by participating in the Angel Tree program, through ABC 10 in Sacramento and The Salvation Army, providing holiday presents for kids in need throughout the Stockton community.

To encourage donations, the Heat offered ticket specials including free tickets for each of the items listed above. The canned food, coats and socks were collected at a trio of home games in December while the toy drive took place through December 7.

The Heat return to the ice for a pair of games this weekend at Stockton Arena, playing host to the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday for Autism Awareness Night, presented by 51Fifty and the Carlos Vieira Foundation, and to the Colorado Eagles on Saturday for Pucks N' Paws Night. Stockton closes out its home stand with contests next Wednesday and Saturday against San Diego and Ontario, respectively.

