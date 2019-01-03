Francouz, Agozzino Named to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Pavel Francouz and forward Andrew Agozzino will represent the Colorado Eagles at the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield, to be held January 27-28 in Springfield, Mass.

Francouz has gone 13-7-2 with a 2.65 goals-against average, .919 save-percentage and has posted one shutout with the Eagles. The 28 year-old has also appeared in two NHL games this season with the Avalanche, making 33 saves on 35 shots. This will be his first appearance in the AHL All-Star Game.

Agozzino currently leads Colorado in goals (12), assists (18), points (30) and plus/minus rating (+9) and is making his second appearance at the AHL All-Star Game after earning a spot at the 2012-13 contest while a member of the Lake Erie Monsters.

Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 31 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star.

Charlotte Checkers head coach Mike Vellucci, Syracuse Crunch head coach Benoit Groulx, Iowa Wild head coach Tim Army and San Jose Barracuda head coach Roy Sommer will serve as coaches for the event.

The 2019 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Jan. 27 (7 p.m. ET) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

In the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 28 (7 p.m. ET), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.

Tickets for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield are priced at $39, $49, $59 and $99, and include admission to both the Skills Competition on Jan. 27 and the All-Star Challenge on Jan. 28. Tickets are available now at springfieldthunderbirds.com/allstar.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, January 4th at 8:00pm MT.

