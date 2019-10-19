Red-Hot Wild Deal Moose a Loss

October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (1-4-0-0) were defeated 6-4 by the Iowa Wild (4-0-0-1) on Friday night at Bell MTS Place.

The Moose opened the scoring with an early goal from Johnathan Kovacevic 1:04 into the first period. Kovacevic's first goal of the season was assisted by Seth Griffith and Cameron Schilling.

The Wild were able tie the game before the end of the first period with a power play goal from Louie Belpedio. The Wild tested Moose goaltender Mikhail Berdin with 17 shots in the first period alone, but were only able to capitalize on one of them. The penalties racked up quickly in the first period with 14 penalties called.

Heading into the second period special teams continued to be a factor for both clubs. The Moose and Wild exchanged goals early in the second. With a goal for the Moose from JC Lipon and a goal for the Wild from Matt Register the game was tied 2-2. Kyle Rau scored for the Wild to finish the second period making the score 3-2.

The Wild found the net again to start the third period with a goal from Brennan Menell giving the Wild a two goal advantage. Michael Spacek scored a power play goal just over a minute later on a nice pass from Andrei Chibisov giving the Moose momentum. Manitoba struck again with a goal from C.J. Suess to even up the game at four. The intensity rose as both clubs looked determined to come out of the game with a win. Sam Anas scored the game-winner for the Wild at 14:43 on the power play. J.T. Brown added an empty net goal giving the Wild the 6-4 victory.

Quick Hits

Johnathan Kovacevic scored his first two AHL goals on his first two shots (April 14/19, Oct.18/19)

Andrei Chibisov recorded his first AHL assist

Seth Griffith now leads the Moose in assists (4), after posting three tonight

Attendance was announced at 5,102

What's Next?

The Moose take on the Wild Saturday for the Halloween Game at Bell MTS Place. Fans are encouraged to dress up in costumes and arrive early for pre-game festivities. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Tickets are available moosehockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.