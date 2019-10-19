Trenin, Salomaki Recalled, Carr Assigned to Ads

October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has assigned forward Daniel Carr to Milwaukee and recalled forwards Miikka Salomaki and Yakov Trenin from the Admirals.

This is the first career recall for Trenin, who leads the Admirals in points with five (4g-1a) and recorded back-to-back two-point outings on Oct. 11 at Grand Rapids (1g-1a) and Oct. 12 vs. Laval (2g). He is the first Admiral in 15 years to score a goal in the team's first three games and last year he set career highs in games played (74), goals (14), assists (19) and points (33) with Milwaukee. Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound center played three seasons for the QMJHL's Gatineau Olympiques, where he tallied 195 points (74g-121a) in 169 games. Internationally, the Chelyabinsk, Russia, native represented his country at the 2017 World Junior Championship and logged four points (2g-2a) in seven contests.

Salomaki has a goal and an assist in three games with Milwaukee to begin the 2019-20 campaign. The 5-foot-11, 203-pound right wing is a veteran of 162 NHL games - all with the Predators - after being drafted in the second round (52nd overall) by Nashville in the 2011 NHL Draft. Salomaki posted seven points (3g-4a) in 37 games with the Preds last season and added an assist in two Stanley Cup Playoff contests. The Raahe, Finland, native's 364 hits since the beginning of the 2015-16 season rank fourth among Preds skaters in that time span.

Carr, who is the reigning AHL Most Valuable Player, has skated in three games this season with the Predators. Last season with the Wolves, he recorded 71 points (30g-41a), tied for the third-most in the league, even though he skated in just 52 games. He was also fourth among AHL skaters in plus-minus (+35) and tied for eighth in goals (30); both marks established career highs.

The Admirals host the Colorado Eagles tonight at 6 pm at Panther Arena in the first Pet Supplies Plus Dog Day where fans can bring their dogs for just $5.

Fans (and dogs) can purchase tickets for the game at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, from 9-5 on Friday. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena Box Office.

