Defenseman Martin Fehervary Returns to Bears

October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that defenseman Martin Fehervary has been reassigned to the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Fehervary, 20, returns to the Bears after a brief recall. He opened the season with Washington, making his NHL debut for the Capitals on Oct. 2, playing 13:34 and registering two penalty minutes in Washington's 3-2 overtime win at St. Louis. Only 19 at the time, Fehervary became just the 10th defenseman in Capitals team history to make his debut as a teenager. He skated in three games for the Capitals before his assignment to Hershey on Oct. 6.

The native of Bratislava, Slovakia has played in three games with Hershey, making his AHL debut on Oct. 12 at Lehigh Valley, and scoring his first AHL goal the next evening versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Bears return to action tonight versus the Laval Rocket at Place Bell. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. and the game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network.

