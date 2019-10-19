Barracuda Give up Three in the First, Fall 5-2 to Reign
October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (2-2-0-0) gave up three goals in the first period against the Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings) (3-1-1-0) on Saturday at the SAP Center and suffered their first loss on home ice this season, 5-2
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (1-2-0) suffered his second loss of the season against Ontario, surrendering three goals on seventeen shots
Cal Petersen (3-1-1) earned his second win over San Jose, stopping 31 of the 33 shots he faced
Carl Grundstrom (1) and Tobias Bjornfot (1) each scored in their AHL season debuts
Nick DeSimone (1) collected his first goal of the season and the Barracuda's only goal of the first
Jonny Brodzinski (2) scored against his former team and brought the Barracuda within one goal in the second
Martin Frk (4), and Carl Grundstrom (2) tacked on empty-netters for Ontario
