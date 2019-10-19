Barracuda Give up Three in the First, Fall 5-2 to Reign

The San Jose Barracuda (2-2-0-0) gave up three goals in the first period against the Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings) (3-1-1-0) on Saturday at the SAP Center and suffered their first loss on home ice this season, 5-2

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (1-2-0) suffered his second loss of the season against Ontario, surrendering three goals on seventeen shots

Cal Petersen (3-1-1) earned his second win over San Jose, stopping 31 of the 33 shots he faced

Carl Grundstrom (1) and Tobias Bjornfot (1) each scored in their AHL season debuts

Nick DeSimone (1) collected his first goal of the season and the Barracuda's only goal of the first

Jonny Brodzinski (2) scored against his former team and brought the Barracuda within one goal in the second

Martin Frk (4), and Carl Grundstrom (2) tacked on empty-netters for Ontario

