Condors Host Country and Western Night Tonight at 7 p.m.

October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host Country and Western Night on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena tonight at 7 p.m. against the Stockton Heat. Great seats start at $12 ($13 day of game) and are available online at AXS.com, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at noon or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).

PROMOTION DETAILS: Wear your favorite country and western garb as we pay tribute to The Bakersfield Sound presented by 23ABC, The Bull 97.3, and Hacienda Guerrero Catering. Join the fun pre-game beginning at 5 p.m. as a petting zoo will be set up on the plaza PLUS take part in line dancing classes. If zoos and dancing aren't your thing, head to The Tower Craft Bar and Grill for a pre-game "Tailgate at the Tower" beginning at 5 p.m. located one block west of the arena.

Please allow extra time for arrival as Mechanics Bank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 for Condors365 Members)

EAT & DRINK

CLUB ROOM

Beef Brisket

Hot Links

Potato Salad

Corn on the Cob

Coleslaw

Bread Pudding

TAP ROOM

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Coleslaw

Chippers

BARS!

Crossbar Craft Beer Pub

Ice Level Lounge (free with any ticket, must be 21+)

DOWNLOAD THE CONDORS APP presented by PCL: iTunes |Google Play

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Ryan McLeod and Jake Kulevich

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the Stockton Heat in the teams' second matchup on the season. Bakersfield won the opener on Tuesday, 6-2, and are 26-18-1-0 all-time against their rivals from up the 99. Last season, Bakersfield went 8-2-0 against Stockton.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield concluded a brief two-game road trip with a 6-2 win in Stockton on Tuesday. The Condors struck four times in the first period and never looked back as G Stuart Skinner stopped 28 of 30 in his second start of the season. RW Sam Gagner scored twice while C Brad Malone (2a) and RW Kailer Yamamoto (1g-1a) each had multi-point games.

The Heat got back in the win column last night in San Diego with a 5-1 victory over the Gulls. C Byron Froese scored twice to open the scoring for Stockton as G Jon Gillies picked up his first win of the season.

GOALS ON GOALS

RW Kailer Yamamoto has scored a goal in each of the opening four games of the season, the first time a Condors player has accomplished that feat. His four-game goal scoring streak is tied for third in Condors AHL history trailing, Iiro Pakarinen's five-game streak in 2018 and Josh Currie's seven-game streak in January of last season.

GET OFF TO A GOOD START

The Condors have outscored teams 6-1 in the first period this season.

SHOT-LESS

Bakersfield has allowed an average of 25.75 shots against per game, the third fewest in the AHL.

CONDORS NOTES

C Brad Malone has assists in each of the first four games of the season (5a)... RW Sam Gagner scored twice on Tuesday, the first Condors player to record a multi-goal game of the season... C Colby Cave notched an assist in his team debut Tuesday... Bakersfield's penalty kill is 12/13 (92.3%) to begin the season

HEAT NOTES

The Heat are 3-0 when scoring the opening goal of the game.. Stockton's offensive output is second in the AHL at 4.20 goals per game... On the road, Stockton has opened the season with three consecutive victories... LW Dillon Dube has five assists in a three-game point streak... G Jon Gillies stopped 23 of 24 in his first work of the season last night.

HEAD-TO-HEAD BY SEASON

2019-20: BAK 1-0-0-0

2018-19: BAK 8-2-0-0

2017-18: BAK 3-7-0-0

2016-17: BAK 7-5-0-0

2015-16: BAK 7-4-1-0

ALL-TIME: BAK 26-18-1-0

TRANSACTIONS

10/19 - D Cody Corbett signed to a PTO

10/17 - LW Jakob Stukel loaned to Wichita (ECHL)

10/17 - D William Lagesson recalled by Edmonton (NHL)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.