Murray Hits 50 Point Plateau But Strives for Much More

He calls himself his own toughest critic.

But perhaps it's worth realizing how good Jordan Murray has been for the Belleville Senators.

With the team since day one, Murray owns every single scoring record for a defenceman that was highlighted last Saturday when he hit the 50 point plateau in a Sens jersey becoming just the fifth ever Belleville player to hit that landmark. He collected point 51 Friday night with his first goal of 2019-20.

"It's pretty cool," Murray said. "I didn't know about it. It's not something I really keep an eye on and would obviously rather win than get points but now I'll be trying to get to 100 now."

As well as holding the point record for a Sens d-man (the next closest player is Erik Burgdoerfer, who is no longer with the Sens, with 35), Murray has also scored the most goals (18) and has the most assists (33). His 116 games with Belleville are the fourth most ever and the third most by a blue liner behind Andreas Englund (141) and Burgdoerfer (130).

With that experience, more responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of the UNB graduate. The 26-year-old is running power play one for the Sens this season and has taken on a leadership role amidst a very young Sens squad.

"It feels pretty good," Murray said of being given that responsibility. "I need to take advantage of that and prove that I deserve it. I'm an older guy on this team which is kind of crazy to say seeing as I'm only in my third year of pro. But I have to go out there and be consistent every single night and play up to my potential."

His potential was recognized by not just Ottawa, but the rest of the league. A free agent this offseason, Murray fielded calls elsewhere but ultimately found himself back with Belleville on an AHL deal. He earned himself a spot at the Sens' NHL training camp where he made his NHL debut playing two preseason games for Ottawa including a debut against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs. He proved to himself he could play in the NHL.

So how much better does Murray think he's become in the last three years?

"I'm a terrible judge of myself," Murray said. "I'm pretty hard on myself now and again. I definitely think I've gotten better but there's still room for improvement."

