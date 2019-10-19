Roadrunners Recall Jalen Smereck from Rapid City

October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, ARIZONA -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Jalen Smereck from the Rapid City Rush (ECHL).

The 22-year-old has recorded two assists through three games with the club's ECHL affiliate this season. Last season, the 6-0, 190-pound left-handed shot was an ECHL All-Star.

Through three seasons the native of Detroit has played in 20 games with Tucson, totaling one goal and two assists for three points.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.