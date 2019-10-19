Roadrunners Recall Jalen Smereck from Rapid City
October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, ARIZONA -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Jalen Smereck from the Rapid City Rush (ECHL).
The 22-year-old has recorded two assists through three games with the club's ECHL affiliate this season. Last season, the 6-0, 190-pound left-handed shot was an ECHL All-Star.
Through three seasons the native of Detroit has played in 20 games with Tucson, totaling one goal and two assists for three points.
