Heat Earn Blowout Win at San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Byron Froese potted a pair of goals and Jon Gillies was strong in his season debut as the Stockton Heat routed San Diego by a 5-1 final score at the Gulls' home opener Friday night at Pechanga Arena. The Heat dominated from start to finish, outshooting their Pacific Division counterparts 37-24 on the night while four members of the visiting team notched multi-point games. Alan Quine's multi-assist night gives him three points over the Heat's last two games while Dillon Dube stayed hot on the offensive end with a pair of helpers of his own, giving him five points in Stockton's last three games. The victory continued Stockton's winning ways in road games, the club now 3-0 away from Stockton Arena on the season while not allowing a goal in the first two periods of any road contest. Overall, Stockton has now won five consecutive games at San Diego.

GOALIES

W: Jon Gillies (24 shots, 23 saves)

L: Anthony Stolarz (31 shots, 26 saves)

ND: Kevin Boyle (6 shots, 6 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Jon Gillies (23 saves), Second - Byron Froese (2g), Third - Alan Quine (2a)

Final Shots: STK - 37, SD - 24

Power Plays: STK - 1-2, SD - 0-2

- Byron Froese's two-goal night was his first since February 15, 2017 when he was with the Toronto Marlies. Tonight's game was his second multi-point effort of the season, both coming against the Gulls (2a - Oct. 12).

- The game was Jon Gillies' season debut.

- Zac Leslie's multi-point night (1g,1a) was his first of the season and first since Nov. 10, 2018 against Rockford.

- With an assist on the night, Matthew Phillips has a point in four of five games this season.

- Alan Quine has three points in the last two games (1g,2a).

- The game was Dillon Dube's second multi-point game of the season (2a). He now has five points (5a) over the last three games.

- Rob Hamilton has an assist in back-to-back games.

- Stockton has not allowed a goal in the first or second period in any of the team's three road games this season.

- The Heat have won five consecutive games at Pechanga Arena.

UP NEXT

The Heat will wrap up their brief road trip as they face off against the Bakersfield Condors Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena, a 7 p.m. puck drop. Stockton returns to home ice on Friday, October 27 as they host the Condors on Flash Back Friday and Teacher Appreciation Night.

