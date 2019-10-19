P-Bruins Score Seven Goals, Defeat Belleville 7-4
October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
BELLEVILLE, ONT. - Sixteen separate skaters recorded at least one point for the Bruins on Saturday night as Providence defeated the Belleville Senators, 7-4.
Anders Bjork (2A), Peter Cehlarik (1G, 1A), Trent Frederic (2A), Pavel Shen (2A) and Wiley Sherman (2A) all recorded multi-point games for the Bruins while Kyle Keyser made 26 saves in the first professional victory of his career.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 2 3 2 7
BELLEVILLE 2 0 2 4
JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH
-We started well and responded to last night's poor play. We got pucks behind them, got in on the forecheck and got bodies to the net. That really kind of fueled our game from the start.
-We were able to capitalize on multiple opportunities. Clearly our penalty kill is something we're going to have to work on moving forward, but we got the saves we needed at the right times and obviously the goals we needed to secure the victory.
-I thought it was a big two points and a great overall effort from our team.
KYLE KEYSER - 26 SAVES, FIRST PRO WIN
-I had stretches where I felt good. It's just about adjusting to the speed and pace of the higher level. It'll be good to get back in practice and get into a rhythm over the next couple days. There's some improvements that need to be made, but overall I thought it was good.
STATS
- With a goal and an assist tonight, Cehlarik has recorded five points (4G, 1A) in four games this season.
- Bjork's two-assist outing was his third multi-point effort in seven games this season. He leads Providence with eight points (3G, 5A) on the year.
- With two helpers tonight, Frederic has recorded four assists in his last two games.
- Cameron Hughes, Robert Lantosi and Jack Studnicka each recorded their first goals of the season tonight. Lantosi's goal was the first of his AHL career.
NEXT GAME
- The Bruins will travel to Bridgeport, Connecticut to take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Tuesday, October 22 at Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2019
- Rocket's Three-Game Win Strea K Snapped by Hard-Fought 4-2 Loss to the Hershey Bears - Laval Rocket
- Post Game Notes: Stars vs. Griffins - Texas Stars
- Wolves Fall in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- Checkers Blow Past Crunch, 7-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Fight Back to Earn Point in Fourth Straight Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Fall to Eagles in OT - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Score Seven Goals, Defeat Belleville 7-4 - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Fall to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Anas Makes History in 4-2 Win for Iowa - Iowa Wild
- DiGiuseppe Brings Quick End to OT, Completes Wolf Pack Rally - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Dominate Americans for Fifth-Straight Win - Utica Comets
- Penguins Beat Bridgeport in Shootout, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Relentless Bears Edge Rocket, 4-2 - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Outlast Sound Tigers in Shootout - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Gibbons, Priskie Notch Four Points Each in 7-3 Blowout Win - Charlotte Checkers
- O'Connor Lifts Colorado to OT Win in Penalty-Filled Contest - Colorado Eagles
- Sens Stumble at Home to Providence - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Outlast Phantoms in See-Saw Shootout Battle - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Rallies past Devils in OT - Binghamton Devils
- Grundstrom Leads Reign to Matinee Victory - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Give up Three in the First, Fall 5-2 to Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Monsters Fall Short in 2-0 Loss to Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Islanders Recall Bardreau - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 5 Preview: San Antonio at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Host Monsters in Doubleheader Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Coyotes Recall Ness from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Recall Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko from Orlando Solar Bears - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Take on Condors in Saturday Showdown - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Country and Western Night Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Trenin, Salomaki Recalled, Carr Assigned to Ads - Milwaukee Admirals
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Gabriel Dumont from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, October 19 at Utica Comets - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bruins, October 19 - Belleville Senators
- Murray Hits 50 Point Plateau But Strives for Much More - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Face Penguins to Begin Home Slate Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Defenseman Martin Fehervary Returns to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rampage Battle for Point in OT Loss to Roadrunners - San Antonio Rampage
- Roadrunners Recall Jalen Smereck from Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Red-Hot Wild Deal Moose a Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Stockton Spoils Gulls' Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Earn Blowout Win at San Diego - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- P-Bruins Score Seven Goals, Defeat Belleville 7-4
- P-Bruins Fall to Laval Rocket, 3-2
- P-Bruins Recall Kyle Keyser from ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators
- P-Bruins Comeback Falls Just Short as Laval Rocket Wins in Shootout, 5-4
- P-Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-2