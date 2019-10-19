P-Bruins Score Seven Goals, Defeat Belleville 7-4

BELLEVILLE, ONT. - Sixteen separate skaters recorded at least one point for the Bruins on Saturday night as Providence defeated the Belleville Senators, 7-4.

Anders Bjork (2A), Peter Cehlarik (1G, 1A), Trent Frederic (2A), Pavel Shen (2A) and Wiley Sherman (2A) all recorded multi-point games for the Bruins while Kyle Keyser made 26 saves in the first professional victory of his career.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 2 3 2 7

BELLEVILLE 2 0 2 4

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

-We started well and responded to last night's poor play. We got pucks behind them, got in on the forecheck and got bodies to the net. That really kind of fueled our game from the start.

-We were able to capitalize on multiple opportunities. Clearly our penalty kill is something we're going to have to work on moving forward, but we got the saves we needed at the right times and obviously the goals we needed to secure the victory.

-I thought it was a big two points and a great overall effort from our team.

KYLE KEYSER - 26 SAVES, FIRST PRO WIN

-I had stretches where I felt good. It's just about adjusting to the speed and pace of the higher level. It'll be good to get back in practice and get into a rhythm over the next couple days. There's some improvements that need to be made, but overall I thought it was good.

STATS

- With a goal and an assist tonight, Cehlarik has recorded five points (4G, 1A) in four games this season.

- Bjork's two-assist outing was his third multi-point effort in seven games this season. He leads Providence with eight points (3G, 5A) on the year.

- With two helpers tonight, Frederic has recorded four assists in his last two games.

- Cameron Hughes, Robert Lantosi and Jack Studnicka each recorded their first goals of the season tonight. Lantosi's goal was the first of his AHL career.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will travel to Bridgeport, Connecticut to take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Tuesday, October 22 at Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

