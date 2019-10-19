Coyotes Recall Ness from Tucson

October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that defenseman Aaron Ness has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Coyotes also announced that defenseman Jordan Oesterle has been placed on the club's injured reserve list.

The 29-year-old Ness has collected an assist through the first four games of the season with Tucson. Last year, Ness recorded 5-50-55 in 71 games with the Hershey Bears and led the entire AHL in points among defensemen.

The 5-foot-10, 184-pound native of Roseau, MN has registered 1-5-6 and 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 47 career NHL games over five seasons with the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals.

Ness was originally drafted by the Islanders in the second round (40th overall) of the 2008 Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.