Grundstrom Leads Reign to Matinee Victory
October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign skated to a 5-2 victory away from home, over the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday afternoon at SAP Center. Forward Carl Grundstrom scored twice in his return to the Reign, while defenseman Tobias Bjornfot scored his first career goal in the organization, as a part of a two-point night (1-1-2). Cal Petersen made 32 saves on 34 shots, as he improved to 3-1-1 on the season.
Date: October 19, 2019
Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ1019BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ1019Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ1019PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (3-1-1-0)
SJ Record: (2-2-0-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 3 0 2 -- 5
SJ 1 1 0 -- 2
Shots PP
ONT 19 1/3
SJ 34 0/3
Three Stars -
1. Tobias Bjornfot (ONT)
2. Lance Bouma (ONT)
3. Martin Frk (ONT)
W: Cal Petersen (3-1-1)
L: Josef Korenar (1-2-0)
Next Game: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Bakersfield - 6:30 PM @ Mechanics Bank Arena
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2019
- Grundstrom Leads Reign to Matinee Victory - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Give up Three in the First, Fall 5-2 to Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Monsters Fall Short in 2-0 Loss to Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Islanders Recall Bardreau - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 5 Preview: San Antonio at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Host Monsters in Doubleheader Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Coyotes Recall Ness from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Recall Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko from Orlando Solar Bears - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Take on Condors in Saturday Showdown - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Country and Western Night Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Trenin, Salomaki Recalled, Carr Assigned to Ads - Milwaukee Admirals
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Gabriel Dumont from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, October 19 at Utica Comets - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bruins, October 19 - Belleville Senators
- Murray Hits 50 Point Plateau But Strives for Much More - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Face Penguins to Begin Home Slate Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Defenseman Martin Fehervary Returns to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rampage Battle for Point in OT Loss to Roadrunners - San Antonio Rampage
- Roadrunners Recall Jalen Smereck from Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Red-Hot Wild Deal Moose a Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Stockton Spoils Gulls' Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Earn Blowout Win at San Diego - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.