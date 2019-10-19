Grundstrom Leads Reign to Matinee Victory

October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign skated to a 5-2 victory away from home, over the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday afternoon at SAP Center. Forward Carl Grundstrom scored twice in his return to the Reign, while defenseman Tobias Bjornfot scored his first career goal in the organization, as a part of a two-point night (1-1-2). Cal Petersen made 32 saves on 34 shots, as he improved to 3-1-1 on the season.

Date: October 19, 2019

Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ1019BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ1019Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ1019PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (3-1-1-0)

SJ Record: (2-2-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 3 0 2 -- 5

SJ 1 1 0 -- 2

Shots PP

ONT 19 1/3

SJ 34 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Tobias Bjornfot (ONT)

2. Lance Bouma (ONT)

3. Martin Frk (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen (3-1-1)

L: Josef Korenar (1-2-0)

Next Game: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Bakersfield - 6:30 PM @ Mechanics Bank Arena

