Marlies Host Monsters in Doubleheader Weekend
October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Marlies will look to build on a four-game winning streak this weekend when they take on the Cleveland Monsters in back-to-back games at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
The Marlies' offence has been firing on all cylinders to start the season, outscoring their opponents 15-6 over the past four games. Special teams have been crucial to the Marlies' success so far, and the penalty kill has been dominant, not allowing a goal in 14 shorthanded situations and adding a shorthanded goal for. The Marlies have the second-best power play in the league, recording four goals in man-advantage situations.
The Cleveland Monsters (3-2-0) snapped a two-game losing streak last night with a 4-3 shootout win over the Rochester Americans. They'll be looking to build on last night's victory and get a winning streak going during this three-in-three weekend.
Coming into tonight's game, Jeremy Bracco leads the Marlies with six assists through four games. Egor Korshkov is not far behind with five points including a goal in every contest so far this season. Kasimir Kaskisuo holds the team lead in wins with three.
The Monsters and Marlies are set to face off eight times this season, starting tonight with tonight's game at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Official Toronto Maple Leafs App.
Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)
4-0-0-0 Overall Record 3-2-0-0
0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0
Win 4 Streak Win 1
15 Goals For 15
6 Goals Against 14
30.8% Power Play Percentage 9.5%
100% Penalty Kill Percentage 84.2%
E. Korshkov (4) Leading Goal Scorer S. Matteau (3)
J. Bracco (6) Leading Points Scorer A. Clendening (4)
K. Kaskisuo (3) Wins Leader M. Kivlenieks (2)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2019
- Game 5 Preview: San Antonio at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Host Monsters in Doubleheader Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Coyotes Recall Ness from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Recall Goaltender Zachary Sawchenko from Orlando Solar Bears - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Take on Condors in Saturday Showdown - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Country and Western Night Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Trenin, Salomaki Recalled, Carr Assigned to Ads - Milwaukee Admirals
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Gabriel Dumont from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, October 19 at Utica Comets - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bruins, October 19 - Belleville Senators
- Murray Hits 50 Point Plateau But Strives for Much More - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Face Penguins to Begin Home Slate Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Defenseman Martin Fehervary Returns to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rampage Battle for Point in OT Loss to Roadrunners - San Antonio Rampage
- Roadrunners Recall Jalen Smereck from Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Red-Hot Wild Deal Moose a Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Stockton Spoils Gulls' Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Earn Blowout Win at San Diego - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.