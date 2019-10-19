Marlies Host Monsters in Doubleheader Weekend

October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Marlies will look to build on a four-game winning streak this weekend when they take on the Cleveland Monsters in back-to-back games at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Marlies' offence has been firing on all cylinders to start the season, outscoring their opponents 15-6 over the past four games. Special teams have been crucial to the Marlies' success so far, and the penalty kill has been dominant, not allowing a goal in 14 shorthanded situations and adding a shorthanded goal for. The Marlies have the second-best power play in the league, recording four goals in man-advantage situations.

The Cleveland Monsters (3-2-0) snapped a two-game losing streak last night with a 4-3 shootout win over the Rochester Americans. They'll be looking to build on last night's victory and get a winning streak going during this three-in-three weekend.

Coming into tonight's game, Jeremy Bracco leads the Marlies with six assists through four games. Egor Korshkov is not far behind with five points including a goal in every contest so far this season. Kasimir Kaskisuo holds the team lead in wins with three.

The Monsters and Marlies are set to face off eight times this season, starting tonight with tonight's game at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Official Toronto Maple Leafs App.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

4-0-0-0 Overall Record 3-2-0-0

0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0

Win 4 Streak Win 1

15 Goals For 15

6 Goals Against 14

30.8% Power Play Percentage 9.5%

100% Penalty Kill Percentage 84.2%

E. Korshkov (4) Leading Goal Scorer S. Matteau (3)

J. Bracco (6) Leading Points Scorer A. Clendening (4)

K. Kaskisuo (3) Wins Leader M. Kivlenieks (2)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.