Relentless Bears Edge Rocket, 4-2

October 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Laval, QC) - Brian Pinho broke a 2-2 tie in the 3rd period with his first goal of the season to help lift the Hershey Bears to a 4-2 win over the Laval Rocket on Saturday night at Place Bell. The Bears finish their three-game Canadian road swing with a successful 2-1-0-0 record with wins coming in Belleville and Laval.

Hershey yielded the game's first goal in the opening period for the third straight night before battling back. Ryan Poehling scored for Laval at 11:34 on the power play after banging into the net a backdoor pass from Dale Weise. It stood as the only tally in the first period for either side. Shots after 20 minutes were 9-5 Rocket.

Next period, Connor Hobbs tallied his first goal of the season at 8:39 to bring the Bears even. On a blast from the center point, Hobbs beat Rocket goaltender Charlie Lindgren along the glove side. Brett Leason recorded the secondary assist on the play for his first career professional point. Laval regained the lead at 12:33 courtesy of a goal by Nikita Jevpalovs. On a centering pass to the slot, Jevpalovs broke to the net and lifted a backhander over Vitek Vanecek and into the cage. But before the period expired, the resilient Bears battled back to erase their second, one-goal deficit before the frame expired. On a 3-on-2 offensive rush, Joe Snively fired a wrist shot past Lindgren to tie the score at 16:35.

Into the third stanza, Hershey continued to dictate the five-on-five play before cashing in for an early tally. After Alex Alexeyev fanned on his shot from the center point, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby found Brian Pinho on the back door, who beat Lindgren top shelf at 3:44. Liam O'Brien iced the game with an empty net goal at 19:55 to help the Bears grind out a 4-2 road victory. The Hershey Bears finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill, and edged the Rocket in shots, 27-25. The Bears have won three of their first four road games in 2019-20, going 3-1-0-0 away from Giant Center.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Wednesday, Oct. 23 for a 7 PM road tilt against the Rochester Americans. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.

